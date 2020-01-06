Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump tests Congress’ war powers with strike against Iran

‘Honest mistake’ sets off alarm about US troops in Iraq

Biden’s foreign policy prowess tested by Iran tensions

US braces for Iranian response: a ‘tit for tat’ assault?

Pentagon rejects Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites

AP sources: Secretary of State Pompeo won’t run for Senate

Trump to reward party-swapper Van Drew with New Jersey rally

Bolton willing to testify in impeachment trial if subpoenaed

Georgia’s new GOP senator sworn into office amid impeachment

Uncertain impeachment schedule leaves 2020ers scrambling

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up