Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike

McConnell and Pelosi give no signs of budging on impeachment

Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general

Iranian cyberattacks feared after killing of top general

Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of ‘endless wars’

Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’

Legal basis for US killing of Iran general depends on threat

Warren, Klobuchar, Booker recent fundraising lags top rivals

AP Explains: Rising Iran, US tension after general’s killing

An eye on impeachment, judges weigh House-Trump disputes

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up