AP Top Political News at 10:07 p.m. EST

US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike
McConnell and Pelosi give no signs of budging on impeachment
Iran vows revenge for US attack that killed powerful general
Iranian cyberattacks feared after killing of top general
Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of ‘endless wars’
Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’
Legal basis for US killing of Iran general depends on threat
Warren, Klobuchar, Booker recent fundraising lags top rivals
AP Explains: Rising Iran, US tension after general’s killing
An eye on impeachment, judges weigh House-Trump disputes
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.