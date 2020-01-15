Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:08 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure

Trump’s defenders to play to many audiences in Senate trial

Democratic impeachment managers will need some GOP help

Pelosi doles out impeachment pens, a signing tradition

‘You called me a liar,’ Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate

House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate

Democrats differ on US-Mideast wars, with no clear exit plan

Buttigieg nabs endorsement of New Hampshire congresswoman

Analysis: Dems strain for civility, contrasts burst through

Emphasis on US exports, trade secrets in China trade deal

