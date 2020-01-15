AP Top Political News at 11:08 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure Trump’s defenders to play to many audiences in Senate trial Democratic impeachment…

Giuliani associate: Trump had knowledge of Ukraine pressure Trump’s defenders to play to many audiences in Senate trial Democratic impeachment managers will need some GOP help Pelosi doles out impeachment pens, a signing tradition ‘You called me a liar,’ Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate Democrats differ on US-Mideast wars, with no clear exit plan Buttigieg nabs endorsement of New Hampshire congresswoman Analysis: Dems strain for civility, contrasts burst through Emphasis on US exports, trade secrets in China trade deal Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.