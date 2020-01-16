Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Giuliani associate names Trump, Pence, more in Ukraine plan

State Dept chided for silence over alleged threats to envoy

Why the Warren-Sanders clash was inevitable and may escalate

Denver officials won’t hand over information sought by ICE

Pence courts evangelical Latino voters in Florida

FBI plans to notify states about local election breaches

Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’

Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN

Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid

John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial

