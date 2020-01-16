AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EST

Giuliani associate names Trump, Pence, more in Ukraine plan
State Dept chided for silence over alleged threats to envoy
Why the Warren-Sanders clash was inevitable and may escalate
Denver officials won’t hand over information sought by ICE
Pence courts evangelical Latino voters in Florida
FBI plans to notify states about local election breaches
Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’
Andrew Yang’s wife details alleged sexual assault by OB-GYN
Watchdog: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
John Roberts likely to play modest role in impeachment trial
