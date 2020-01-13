Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Sanders didn’t think woman could win presidency, Warren says

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

GOP senators reject plans to dismiss Trump impeachment

Trump’s fate rests with McConnell in impeachment trial

Democrats set to clash in final debate before Iowa caucuses

Impeachment? Iran? Early state voters more swayed by basics

Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at border

Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

US sends home nearly two dozen Saudi cadets after shooting

Seattle reels in spending by ‘foreign-influenced’ companies

