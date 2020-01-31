AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses
Trump curbs immigrants from 6 nations in election-year push
Biden camp prepping backers for extended fight beyond Iowa
Trial highlights: Alexander decides, Dershowitz backtracks
2020 candidates brace for frenzied, final weekend in Iowa
Trump to tout U.S. ‘comeback’ at State of the Union speech
Clinton jabs again at Sanders, says he didn’t unite party
Trial highlights: After drama, quick vote to block witnesses
Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash
Bloomberg could qualify for debates under new party rules
