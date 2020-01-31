Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump acquittal now likely Wednesday; Senate nixes witnesses

Trump curbs immigrants from 6 nations in election-year push

Biden camp prepping backers for extended fight beyond Iowa

Trial highlights: Alexander decides, Dershowitz backtracks

2020 candidates brace for frenzied, final weekend in Iowa

Trump to tout U.S. ‘comeback’ at State of the Union speech

Clinton jabs again at Sanders, says he didn’t unite party

Trial highlights: After drama, quick vote to block witnesses

Billionaire Bloomberg floods Democratic primary with cash

Bloomberg could qualify for debates under new party rules

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up