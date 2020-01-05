AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran Trump returns to Washington to face a pair of challenges Graham…

Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran Trump returns to Washington to face a pair of challenges Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates On foreign policy, Trump flouts risks that gave others pause AP FACT CHECK: Lest old distortions be forgot Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’ Small cracks have appeared in GOP unity on impeachment trial US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.