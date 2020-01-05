Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:14 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump doubles down on striking cultural sites in Iran

Trump returns to Washington to face a pair of challenges

Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial

From resort amid palm trees, Trump settled on Iran strike

Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates

On foreign policy, Trump flouts risks that gave others pause

AP FACT CHECK: Lest old distortions be forgot

Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to ‘stop a war’

Small cracks have appeared in GOP unity on impeachment trial

US long watched Soleimani, but feared risks of a strike

