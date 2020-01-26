Advice for Older Law School Applicants to Consider

It’s never too late in life to apply to law school. Although most applicants are under 25, roughly 20% are…

It’s never too late in life to apply to law school. Although most applicants are under 25, roughly 20% are 30 or older, according to the Law School Admission Council. Many older law graduates build fulfilling second careers that draw upon both preexisting skills and experiences and those that law school provides.

Nevertheless, older law school students may feel worlds apart from their younger peers, who may be more concerned with finding free drinks than child care. For this reason, many law schools have associations of Older, Wiser Law Students, or OWLS, to socialize, commiserate and share advice — and perhaps provide occasional babysitting.

Law school applicants who have been out of college for several years or more should keep the following aspects in mind:

— Career paths.

— Application materials.

— Personal challenges.

Career paths. Despite many applicants’ fears, law schools aren’t looking for students to come in with detailed career plans. Law students’ career paths can change shape and evolve as they explore the wide range of legal fields through classes, clinics and internships, career services offices, events and extracurricular activities.

[Read: Evaluate Law School Career Services.]

However, older applicants have a little more explaining to do to avoid looking like chronic career changers with unrealistic expectations about a legal career. In their resume and essays, they should clarify their past career path, their reasons for pursuing law and specific goals for their career after law school.

They also should avoid explanations for their career change that a law school education is unlikely to address. For example, it’s fine for a former teacher to say she wants to work on education reform or ensuring classroom access for children with special needs. She could even say that teaching has been a fulfilling experience but ultimately can’t support her growing family.

But if she says that she hates dealing with paperwork, office politics and ungrateful parents, law schools may wonder whether she will ultimately find satisfaction as a lawyer.

Application materials. Law school applicants of any age need to submit all their academic records and ideally at least one letter of recommendation from a professor. Since older applicants may find it difficult to track down old professors and transcripts, they should start early.

Older applicants should not feel embarrassed to reach out to professors they haven’t spoken with in years. It would help to give them ample notice and offer to provide a life update and details about old grades, comments and examples of when the applicant performed well in class.

[Read: 3 Signs You’ve Chosen the Wrong Law School Reference.]

Many older applicants will be relieved to know that law schools may put less weight on grades earned many years ago. However, these applicants should try to demonstrate their academic capabilities in other ways.

In their resumes, recommendation letters and personal statements, they can highlight recent examples of their skillful use of research and analysis. They might consider taking law-related courses at a local college, particularly if coming from an unrelated field.

[READ: How to Choose Between Applying to Law School, Taking a Gap Year.]

Personal challenges. Some older applicants may be looking for a second chance rather than a midcareer change. Law schools of all tiers have students who overcame hardships like addiction, imprisonment, disability or fleeing a desperate situation. Schools value such students because they arrive with more motivation and more direct experience of the legal system than traditional applicants.

Applicants with such backgrounds should use their personal statement, diversity statement or perhaps an addendum to thoughtfully provide context for an unusual circumstance. They should make clear their readiness for the rigors of law school as well as their career goals, uniquely informed by their past challenges.

There is evidence that older applicants are less likely to be accepted to law school and matriculate, according to an LSAC analysis of American Bar Association law school applicants published in 2017. But this is likely due to personal factors rather than age discrimination. Older applicants have other life options and considerations and tend to apply only to nearby law schools, since their lives are more settled.

However meandering the path that took them to law school, older applicants should feel undaunted. While they may perceive age discrimination in the legal field, they benefit from greater life experience, more resources and connections, and higher clarity of purpose.

For example, I once met a retired woman in Alaska who was working as a cook to save money for law school. She wanted to spend her twilight years aiding the Alaska Native communities that she had grown close to while working on the North Slope oil fields.

Her plan wasn’t easy, and she would have to travel out of state to find an accredited law school. But considering the hard life she had lived, I doubt she felt too old for the challenge.

More from U.S. News

Is Law School Worth It? What Recent Law Grads Say

What Type of Salary You Can Expect With Your Law Degree

4 Lessons From Law School Application Data

Advice for Older Law School Applicants to Consider originally appeared on usnews.com