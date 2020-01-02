A Nutritionist’s Guide to Fighting Dry Skin in Winter

Our skin takes a beating during winter, suffering the effects of cold air, biting winds and hot air from furnaces.…

Our skin takes a beating during winter, suffering the effects of cold air, biting winds and hot air from furnaces. The dry, itchy, cracked skin that results can be painful and can lead to infection if bacteria get into open wounds.

But you can fight dry skin in winter with the remedies that help all aspects of health: lots of water and a nutrient-rich diet. “Good nutrition forms the foundation of skin structure and helps you set up resiliency when skin is exposed to various challenges,” says Alexander Michels, a researcher at Oregon State University‘s Linus Pauling Institute, which studies how micronutrients and phytochemicals affect health.

The Skin Barrier

Our skin Is the largest organ of the body. It’s divided into two main layers.

— The dermis is a thick lower layer that gives skin its structure, strength and shape. It’s home to blood vessels, nerves, sweat glands and hair follicles.

— The epidermis is the top skin layer that serves as a barrier to the outside world. Within the epidermis are five more layers; the stratum corneum is the one we can see. It protects the body from ultraviolet light, air, water, bacteria and toxins.

The stratum corneum’s strength comes from a matrix of fat and flat protein-filled cells that help keep moisture in the body. “When this network is damaged, it is less able to keep water in. The more water that escapes from your skin, the drier your skin becomes,” Michels explains.

Anything that disrupts the stratum corneum can lead to dry skin in winter, such as the effects of harsh weather. But it’s not just exposure to the elements that can hurt your skin during colder months.

The Importance of Hydration

What’s happening on the inside of your body also affects the stratum corneum. Fluid intake plays a direct role in this. Like every cell in the body, skin cells won’t work properly without enough H2O. “Hydration is directly correlated with how your skin functions. You can even see it. If you get dehydrated, your skin will appear more wrinkled. If you’re hydrated, your cells are stronger, fuller, plumper and more elastic,” says Kristin Gustashaw, an advanced clinical dietitian with Rush Medical Center.

How much water do you need to fight dry skin in winter? “We used to say six to eight cups per day,” Gustashaw says. “It’s really more like 10 to 12 cups per day, but it depends on your health and age.”

Gustashaw notes that watery foods like fruits and vegetables also count toward your daily fluid intake and contribute to warding off dry skin in winter. She especially recommends:

— Watermelon.

— Strawberries.

— Cucumbers.

— Celery.

— Healthy soups.

— Milk.

— Fruit smoothies.

Nutrients to Fight Dry Skin in Winter

It takes a complex combination of nutrients to keep skin cells healthy and maintain the integrity of the stratum corneum, which is especially important to protect against dry skin in winter.

Since nutrients are most potent when they come from food, experts advise that you include the following in your diet:

— Omega 3 fatty acids. “These are polyunsaturated fats that help support the healthy layer of intracellular lipids (fats) in the stratum corneum and keep water from escaping,” says Brianne Thornton, a registered dietitian with UW Health in Madison, Wisconsin. Some other benefits of eating omega-3 fatty acids: “They keep the skin barrier more flexible and more durable to withstand outside stresses. They also have anti-inflammatory properties. Anything that causes inflammation can disrupt the skin barrier,” Michels points out.

— Protein. Eating protein helps the body repair and build tissue. It also provides amino acids that contribute to production of the three types of protein in skin: collagen, elastin and keratin — the main protein in your skin barrier.

— Minerals. Zinc, selenium and copper all help support skin health. “Zinc is important to immune function in the skin. It helps protect against damage due to sun overexposure and it helps with wound healing,” Michels says. “Selenium fights inflammation. And copper supports the production of collagen.”

— Vitamin A. This important vitamin fights the inflammation that can lead to dry skin in winter.

— Vitamin C. This vitamin can protect skin against UV light and help make collagen. “Vitamin C is also an antioxidant. It intercepts free radicals (molecules that damage cell membranes and DNA) and gets rid of them before they do any skin damage. And there is some evidence that vitamin C can affect the tightness of the skin barrier,” Michels notes.

— Vitamin E. Like vitamin C, vitamin E is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and the inflammation that results from free radicals. “But it protects fats in the skin better than vitamin C can, which helps keep moisture in the skin,” Michels says.

Sources of Nutrients

The nutrients linked to better skin health are plentiful in a wide variety of foods. For example:

— Omega-3 fatty acids. Thornton suggests eating avocados, nuts, seeds, flaxseed oil and oily fish. “You’ll find omega-3s in walnuts, sunflower seeds, soybeans, salmon, mackerel, herring and trout,” she says.

— Protein. Good choices include legumes (beans, lentils), fish, lean red meat, poultry, dairy and tofu.

— Selenium. Try brazil nuts, fish, chicken, beef, pork, eggs and cheese.

— Vitamin A. Gustashaw recommends winter squash; some dairy foods; dark, leafy greens like kale, spinach and collard greens; animal protein like salmon; and dark, orangey foods like mangos, cantaloupes and carrots. “Cheddar cheese has 10% of the RDA for vitamin A. Sweet potatoes have more than 200%,” she says.

— Vitamin C. Citrus gets all the fame as a source of vitamin C, but it’s also abundant in broccoli, Brussels sprouts, strawberries, cantaloupe, red and green peppers and kiwi.

— Vitamin E. Foods high in vitamin E include sunflower seeds, almonds, peanut butter, peanuts, hazelnuts, broccoli and spinach.

— Zinc. Zinc-rich foods include nuts and seeds, legumes, meats, shellfish and dairy products.

What You Should Do

You might feel overwhelmed by the idea of trying to fit so many nutrients into your diet to ward off dry skin in winter. But the experts say all it takes is incorporating a wide vareity of whole (unprocessed) foods in every color of the rainbow. “It’s not just one nutrient that makes your skin healthy, it’s all of the nutrients from whole foods that get into your system and work synergistically together,” Gustashaw explains.

That means eating a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts and seeds, fish, lean meat, poultry and low-fat dairy products.

“You also have to stay hydrated and avoid things that cause dehydration, like caffeine and alcohol,” Thornton says.

You may also need additional remedies to avoid dry skin in winter, such as a good moisturizer with ceramides (fats) in it or medication to treat underlying conditions that cause dry skin (like an underactive thyroid gland). “Even if your diet is perfect, it’s possible to have dry skin because of numerous factors like genetics or weather. Therefore we invest in things like lotions and cream and anything that has nutrients in it. But you shouldn’t substitute topical application for a bad diet. If you do the best job you can with nutrition,” Michels says, “you’ll set yourself up for better skin health.”

