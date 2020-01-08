8 Things You Can Do to Feel Better at Work in 2020

In the new year, it’s time to ditch bad habits that are holding you back at work. Collect some early…

— Create better boundaries.

— Take more breaks.

— Prevent burnout behaviors.

— Protect your peace of mind.

— Learn how to recognize toxic bosses and colleagues.

— Tame time pressures.

— Tune out the noise.

— Prioritize your sleep.

Create better boundaries. Pushing back on your boss or colleagues may seem on the surface to be a recipe for career suicide. But the fact is that learning how to request and set appropriate boundaries is necessary for success in most jobs. Sometimes declining unreasonable asks can actually help your team or company more than agreeing to take on too much, since doing the latter can not only jeopardize the quality of all of your projects, but can lead you to feelings of stress and overwhelm.

Take more breaks. It’s a natural tendency to try to plow through without stopping when confronted with a ton of work that must be completed. But failing to pause in your efforts can actually hold you back in terms of focus and productivity. It’s better to build in regular breaks at least every 90 minutes (and ideally more frequently) for best results.

Prevent burnout behaviors. Job burnout is a serious condition that can result in a wide range of problems at work and in your personal life, including loss of motivation, lack of energy and other physical and mental health issues. When you have poor boundaries and allow others to heap too much on your plate, or when you don’t allow yourself to rest between efforts, you can find yourself feeling burned out. Failing to incorporate balance in your life can also lead to burnout, so take steps to care for yourself and do things you enjoy outside of the office rather than becoming all-consumed by your work.

Protect your peace of mind. Unless you learn how to effectively manage workplace stress, you won’t feel good in the office. Take steps to block negativity, stay challenged by seeking growth opportunities, practice mindfulness by deepening your breath in tense situations and unplug from work after hours to help keep yourself feeling centered.

Learn how to recognize toxic bosses and colleagues. A bad boss or drama-filled team can quickly morph even the best job into a trying experience. Certain common traits have been associated with toxic bosses, including abrasiveness, a tendency to micromanage and bullying behaviors that make those targeted feel afraid to make a mistake or voice opinions. Co-workers can be toxic as well, and in worst-case situations can also bully their peers, creating a negative environment in the office as well as for their victims. Be on the lookout for toxic people in your workplace and do what you can to steer clear of them, or ask human resources for assistance.

Tame time pressures. Learning some productivity solutions can help you feel better at work and avoid that feeling of drowning in responsibilities. Decide what’s non-negotiable on your work to-do list, and jettison or reschedule the rest. Refuse to be constantly tethered to the office via email and texts; instead, discuss a reasonable schedule of availability with your boss to get buy-in, and share it with your team. Focus on what really matters by seeing what will help you meet your biggest goals.

Tune out the noise. Master the art of ignoring distractions to avoid constantly being sucked into conversations and projects that derail you. While chatting with co-workers is an important part of work and can also serve as a nice break from your desk, be sure that you’re controlling when and where you engage in conversations, rather than being interrupted every five minutes by whoever walks by. If you have a weak spot in terms of distractions — such as overuse of social media, constantly refreshing your inbox or standing too long by the coffee machine catching up on office news — try to schedule in “break” time for these activities so that you stop once the preset time is up.

Prioritize your sleep. Failing to get enough sleep is a surefire way to tank what could be a productive next day. Sleep is a magic weapon that can give you the energy and focus you need to feel on top of your game and perform well, leading to confidence and success. Work drama and deadlines can lead you to toss and turn, so take steps to dial back in these areas by practicing strong boundary-setting and talking to your boss about an overfull plate. If you find that you can’t wake up easily even with an alarm, then hold yourself to an earlier bedtime — the lost time at night will be more than made up for when you feel 100 percent in the office the next day.

