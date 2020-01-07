7 Tips for Practicing Yoga With Arthritis

When she was a teenager, a doctor told Marina Nellius that her rheumatoid arthritis would eventually force her into a…

When she was a teenager, a doctor told Marina Nellius that her rheumatoid arthritis would eventually force her into a wheelchair. “He said I’d be crippled by the age of 25,” she says. “I remember his exact words. It utterly broke me.”

Gentle yoga provided a lifeline for Nellius.

Desperate to find a way to get better, Nellius joined a study about 10 years ago on the effects of yoga on arthritis patients at Johns Hopkins Arthritis Center in Baltimore. During the study, Nellius learned how to practice gentle yoga, a slower, less physically challenging version of the discipline.

This type of yoga is good for people dealing with:

— A chronic condition, like arthritis.

— Back pain.

— Recovery from surgery.

Nellius is 37 now, and the gentle yoga she learned during the study helped her ward off the doctor’s grim prediction that she was wheelchair-bound.

Today, Nellius exercises five or six days a week, working out with light weights or doing high-intensity cardio. She often prepares for her workouts by doing gentle yoga, which prepares her body for exercise.

“When my body’s stiff, doing yoga poses helps open it up,” she says.

What It Is

Nellius is one of the estimated 54 million adults in the U.S. who have arthritis. That’s 23% of all adults in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arthritis is characterized by pain and stiffness in joints throughout the body. The most common form of arthritis is osteoarthritis, caused by wear and tear on the joints; rheumatoid arthritis, meanwhile, is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s own immune system attacks joints.

Physical activity is one of the best ways to manage arthritis — and gentle yoga helps people with the condition move more freely, yoga instructors, yoga therapists and rheumatologists say.

By alleviating pain and stiffness, gentle yoga helps people with arthritis exercise more, which in turns make it easier for them to manage their symptoms.

“Physical activity is universally recommended as an essential part of arthritis management,” says Steffany Moonaz, an International Association of Yoga Therapists-certified yoga therapist and co-author of the Johns Hopkins study. “Unfortunately, many people with arthritis tend to be sedentary or to reduce activity levels due to the interference of arthritis symptoms, including pain, stiffness, swelling and fatigue.” Moonaz is also co-author of “Yoga Therapy for Arthritis: A Whole-Person Approach to Movement and Lifestyle,” which was published in 2018.

Gentle yoga is good for people with arthritis and other kinds of chronic pain because they can modify their poses, including how long they hold them, according to how much pain and stiffness they’re experiencing on a given day, she explains.

Gentle yoga is not a specific type of yoga, such as jivamukti yoga, ashtanga yoga or bikram yoga. Each of these types of yoga is physically vigorous and would probably not be appropriate for many people dealing with arthritis pain and stiffness.

Instead, gentle yoga moves at a slower pace. In an arthritis-friendly yoga video she made for the Arthritis Foundation, Moonaz and yoga students demonstrate how people with arthritis can use foam wedges, which typically cost less than $25, to support their wrists or ankles during certain poses.

Students can also practice from a chair if sitting on the floor is too difficult, and use straps to execute poses that require them to grasp a body part — such as a foot — that they can’t reach due to pain and stiffness.

Benefits

Gentle yoga can provide an array of benefits for people with arthritis, including:

— Pain management.

— Improved mood.

— Better mobility.

Though it’s not a cure for arthritis, gentle yoga can help people manage their pain, lead more active lives and boost their mood, research suggests. And it makes sense for those with pain and limited mobility because it’s safe and poses little risk of injury.

The study Nellius participated in, which was published in 2015 in The Journal of Rheumatology, involved 75 sedentary adults ages 18 and up with rheumatoid arthritis or knee osteoarthritis.

After eight weeks, the researchers concluded yoga can help sedentary people with arthritis safely increase their level of exercise and improve their physical and psychological health.

“People with arthritis may be wary of yoga, but with a knowledgeable instructor, you can enjoy and get some really helpful benefits,” says Marcy O’Koon Moss, senior director of consumer health for the Arthritis Foundation, which helped fund the study. “On top of that, it’s relaxing (and) helps alleviate stress and improve focus. When you’re dealing with chronic pain, that can be helpful.”

If you’re living with arthritis and would like to try gentle yoga to help manage your symptoms and improve your physical and mental health, experts recommend these seven strategies:

— Talk to your doctor first.

— Find an instructor experienced in teaching gentle yoga.

— Discuss your condition with your instructor.

— Know and heed your limits.

— Don’t neglect the meditative aspect of yoga.

— Start small and work your way up.

— Dress appropriately.

How to Get Started

If you’re living with arthritis and would like to try gentle yoga to help manage your symptoms and improve your physical and mental health, experts recommend these strategies:

1. Talk to your doctor first. Ask your primary care physician or rheumatologist if there are any positions or movements you should avoid or limit, Moonaz says. Also seek your physician’s advice regarding what type of movements you should do or avoid when your arthritis flares, she says.

Your rheumatologist can “help you delineate whether the soreness you feel a day or two after yoga is natural, or whether you’re causing pain” to joints, which could be counterproductive, says Dr. Ali Ajam, a rheumatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

2. Find an instructor experienced in teaching gentle yoga. Not all yoga instructors are experienced in teaching gentle yoga or working with people with arthritis. To find one who is, check with the IAYT, which on its website lists about 4,000 certified yoga therapists in different parts of the country. Most of these yoga instructors can teach gentle yoga, says John Kepner, the organization’s executive director.

Another good option, he says, is calling yoga studios in your area and asking which instructors are experienced in gentle yoga and teaching yoga to people with arthritis.

3. Discuss your condition with your instructor. Before you start your yoga regimen, discuss your condition and physical limitations with your instructor. Explain which of your joints are affected and how much they can hurt when your arthritis flares, Moonaz says.

A good instructor will help you devise modifications for specific poses that will protect your joints, will keep an eye on you in class to make sure you’re not in physical distress and won’t push you beyond your physical limitations, she says.

4. Know and heed your limits. Some sports trainers live by the adage “no pain, no gain.” Dismiss that slogan, says Carole Dodge, an occupational therapy supervisor and occupational therapist clinical specialist at Michigan Medicine University of Michigan who works with many patients with arthritis. If you feel pain while practicing yoga, stop, Dodge advises.

People exercise less when they feel pain, she notes, so “you don’t really move forward, you move backward.”

5. Don’t neglect the meditative aspect of yoga. Meditation, deep breathing and relaxation techniques are central to yoga and “can have profound effects on the brain and nervous system, (and) change the way people live with and experience arthritis,” Moonaz says. Deep-breathing techniques can help you deepen certain poses and invigorate or calm the body and mind.

6. Start small and work your way up. “In yoga, we utilize the joint in its full range of motion,” says Dr. Ingrid Yang, a yoga therapist with Saffron & Safe, a holistic health center in San Diego. (Yoga therapists undergo a minimum of 1,000 hours of training. The minimum training to become a yoga instructor is 200 hours.)

Yang recommends doing yoga poses that are non-weight-bearing progressing to partial weight-bearing and possibly to full weight-bearing. “This allows strengthening of the muscles, without increasing pain, and eventually building endurance and stability in the affected joints,” she says.

7. Dress appropriately. Wearing clothes that are too loose or too restrictive may limit your full range of motion or could hinder your instructor’s ability to properly evaluate your position and alignment, says Dr. James H. Ting, a sports medicine expert with Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Southern California.

Maintaining proper alignment is particularly important to minimize the stress placed on arthritic joints. It’s also important to ensure the activity remains pain-free, enjoyable and safe, he says.

You don’t have to buy yoga-specific clothing, Ting says. Just make sure your clothes are comfortable and fit well.

