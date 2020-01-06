6 Simple Ideas for Your Home Office

How often do you use your home office? It’s not a trick question. Many homeowners set up dedicated spaces for…

How often do you use your home office? It’s not a trick question. Many homeowners set up dedicated spaces for getting work done, then allow those spaces to largely go underutilized. Often, the reason home offices don’t get much use is that they aren’t designed properly. But with these tips and tricks, you can make some minor renovations that may actually make you want to spend time getting stuff done.

Here are six tips for improving your home office design:

— Make it a space where you actually want to spend time.

— Bring in some distractions.

— Ensure comfortable seating.

— Include simple exercise equipment.

— Get into the habit of decluttering.

— Be smart about layout.

Make It a Space Where You Actually Want to Spend Time

One reason you’re maybe not using your home office is that it feels like a prison. Hopefully, you’ve set up shop in a room that has a window or two. Make sure you have window treatments you can pull back to not only let in some natural light, but to allow your mind a break with an outside view. Paint the walls a soothing, light color. Bring in a house plant or two. Consider hanging some of your children’s artwork, or maybe just some family photos that bring a smile to your face.

Bring in Some Distractions

This one may sound counter-intuitive, but if you have some favorite distractions in the office, you can reward yourself with some work breaks without having to leave the room. Your vice may be a guitar, a video game console, a book or a painting space — just be sure it’s something you can spend a little time with and then return to work. Have some items in the room that you can use to give yourself a little reward after finishing a project. Again, you’re aiming for a place where you actually want to spend your time.

Ensure Comfortable Seating

It’s easy to take this one too far. When we say comfortable seating, we’re not encouraging you to get a sofa, a beanbag chair or any type of furniture that’s going to make you fall asleep. We’re just encouraging you to get a chair where you can be comfortable for more than a few minutes — an ergonomically designed piece that supports your back, promotes good posture and keeps you comfortable but also fully alert. A good office chair can be a really important investment as you seek a workspace you’ll actually use.

Include Simple Exercise Equipment

You don’t necessarily want your home office to double as a home fitness center. Bringing in a treadmill, bike and rowing machine is probably a bit much for an office space. But maybe you can bring in some free weights, dumbbells, or a yoga mat — just some small items you can use to stay active and get your blood pumping again from sitting at the desk. Again, you can use these items to reward yourself with a little break, and also to fend off drowsiness or fatigue. Something as simple as a resistance band can make a world of difference with regard to your home office use.

Get Into the Habit of Decluttering

There’s no way around it: The more you’re in the room, the more it’s going to attract clutter. The more clutter you generate, the less organized you feel, and thus, the less productive. The only way to deal with this problem is to develop a routine of decluttering regularly. You can add it to the family chore calendar, or even set up Google reminders for yourself. Remember, in today’s day and digital age, saving paper documents is rarely necessary. Make sure you spend a few minutes tidying up your home office space at least once every couple weeks.

Be Smart About Layout

The way you arrange your home office matters a great deal. Ideally, you’ll have your desk facing or near a window to give yourself a good view, and away from the door, minimizing distractions from within the home. Have plenty of shelving and storage to help with organization. Have everything you need such as a scanner, printer and other office supplies readily accessible from your desk, with cords and wires properly organized and tucked out of sight.

A well-designed home office space will make it so much easier — and so much more enjoyable — for you to be productive. Follow the above tips to get started in the right direction.

