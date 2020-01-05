5 Tips to Succeed in an Online Course

Once a novelty, online classes are now widely popular across U.S. higher education. According to federal education data, more than…

Once a novelty, online classes are now widely popular across U.S. higher education. According to federal education data, more than a third of students took at least one online course in fall 2018. By the numbers, that’s more than 20 million online learners.

Likewise, more than 16% of students were exclusively enrolled in online courses that fall.

“Online learners need to ensure that they understand the need for creating a space and a structure to learning,” Casey Evans, senior director of Strategic Learner and Program Mobilization at EdPlus at Arizona State University, wrote via email. “Flexibility means that you can do it on your own time, but you need to plan for your own success. A dedicated space, the appropriate technologies, SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, time-based) goals and schedules are all invaluable to student success.”

With a multitude of online education options — from single courses to online degrees — here are five tips for student success:

— Confirm technical requirements for online classes.

— Connect with instructors early.

— Create a schedule and manage your time wisely.

— Stay organized.

— Have a consistent workspace.

Confirm Technical Requirements for Online Classes

Online classes can benefit students with busy schedules, but only if they can access the materials.

“Understanding the technology associated with online learning will help students meet deadlines, (navigate) multiple online tools, and avoid frustration,” Jason Ruckert, vice chancellor and chief digital learning officer at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide, wrote in an email. “As online courses have advanced so has the technology we are able to integrate into them.”

Schools typically post the minimum and recommended technical requirements for online classes on their websites, including such information as the operating system needed, suggested internet speed and details about web cameras and microphones.

Colleges also post the software requirements, detailing programs and browsers needed to access and complete coursework online.

Connect With Instructors Early

While the instructor is not physically present, that relationship is still just as important in an online class.

“You cannot sit quietly in your classroom online,” Nancy Cervasio, executive director of Learner Services at EdPlus at Arizona State, wrote in an email. ” Engage with your faculty early and often, connect with your classmates via social engagement opportunities and ingrain yourself in the university culture.”

And don’t stop there. Cervasio suggests that students look to other available resources.

“Be sure to familiarize yourself with the university’s resources to assist in your success. Don’t wait until there is an issue and try to find them! Tutoring, writing labs, advising, coaching and well-being amongst others are all valuable resources to an online student,” Cervasio says.

Ruckert notes that a common misconception about online education is that students are on their own.

“Institutions who do online education well have an entire support team ready to assist students throughout their educational journey and instructors are the most critical component of this team,” he says. “I would recommend that students reach out to their instructors as early as possible to create rapport with their instructor.”

While instructors aren’t available online 24/7, he adds, most universities “have expectations for turnaround time such as 24 hours” to respond to contact from a student.

Create a Schedule and Manage Your Time Wisely

Quality online instructors will create courses that are easy to navigate and have clear expectations.

“With most online courses being condensed, students will do themselves a huge favor by creating a schedule with listed deadlines, weekly readings times, study times, and paper preparation depending on the course,” Ruckert says.

Planning out the term’s tasks early on can help reduce stress as students juggle multiple deadlines across courses.

“Work with your adviser or coach to create a schedule or plan that meets your needs and lifestyle,” Cervasio says. “Take advantage of the various ways you can access your course” and find time to tackle schoolwork using “your mobile device, laptop, etc.”

Stay Organized

One way for online students to stay organized is to set goals.

“Keep your goals in mind and create plans to achieve them, iterate on them and keep striving to achieve them. It keeps you motivated towards your end goals,” Cervasio says.

Online students also should know to follow the framework of the course and take responsibility for what’s coming up.

“In face-to-face courses, there are regular meeting patterns and for some, this may assist students in their organization, but in online courses, there is much more reliance on the student,” Ruckert says. “There are also many tools available to students to help with organization such as online folders, calendars, (learning management system) notifications, etc.”

In many online courses, students are required to participate substantially in class discussions about readings and other assignments. This usually involves reviewing classmates’ posts and replying to a specified number of them with informed dialogue or questions — as well as responding to comments and questions about a student’s own posts — so time should be budgeted for such classwork.

Have a Consistent Workspace

A common characteristic of online and on-ground courses is that students need a place to study or complete assignments, whether that’s at a coffee shop, the school library or at home. Wherever students choose to study and complete assignments, they should make it a consistent location that’s free of outside interferences, experts recommend.

Ruckert notes that the classroom for online students often differs from their on-campus counterparts. Whereas on-campus students are likely to find themselves in lecture halls and libraries, it may be hotel rooms and home offices for online learners.

The key, he says, is to limit distractions.

“Many students choose online education because they need flexibility from other life constraints such as family, work, travel, etc., so it is important that students have a workplace that allows them to concentrate on their assignments with as little interference as possible,” Ruckert says.

Finding a distraction-free zone, he adds, can increase the quality of a student’s work and reduce the stress that comes with it.

Update 01/14/20: This article was updated with new information.