5 Things You Should Always Buy at the Grocery Store

Americans love online shopping because of its many advantages. Shopping online is convenient because we can do it any time from any place and have purchases delivered without getting up and going anywhere. Also, it is easier to find discounts online because coupons and cash back are easier to use, and comparing prices is very easy.

When we are on the go and need to buy a food item, we often resort to stopping at a convenience store or gas station. At some time or another, most of us have picked up snacks, soft drinks, bread, and perhaps milk and eggs at a convenience store.

Even though there is compelling logic for doing the majority of our shopping online or at a convenience store, here are some things that are best purchased at a grocery store:

— Fruits and vegetables.

— Pantry staples.

— Meat and seafood.

— Frozen foods.

— Generic products.

Fruits and Vegetables

For most of us, a grocery store is the most convenient place to buy fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables. The only place to get fresher produce would be a farm, but that is rarely practical. There is nothing quite like touching and squeezing fruit (gently please!) and finding just the right juicy pears or delicious apples for the week. Also, it is much easier to see what is in season when you’re in the grocery store. Fresh fruits and vegetables are not only healthier but also tastier.

Pantry Staples

We all need staples such as cereal, bread, milk and eggs. Getting such items online is difficult. For example, it is hard to browse cereal labels online. Bread is unlikely to be delivered fresh if ordered online, milk needs to be refrigerated continuously and eggs are fragile. It’s also much easier to save money at the grocery store by purchasing cheap and filling staples. You can also browse, read labels, select what you like and stock up in appropriate quantities.

Meat and Seafood

While it is now possible to buy fresh meat and seafood online, it is not always a great option. Selection is usually limited to preselected and prepackaged items, pricing is expensive and shipping may come at an extra cost. Also, you need to be available to receive the shipped items and immediately put them in the freezer or refrigerator, as food safety is a concern if the meat or seafood is above 40 degrees for any length of time. A butcher shop may not be convenient, but many grocery stores have a fresh meat counter where you can browse and select fresh meat and seafood and buy the best to bring home.

Frozen Foods

With our busy lives, frozen dinners and snacks and deserts can be important time savers. However, the convenience of online shopping is less practical for such items, as they need to stay frozen to remain good for consumption. Also, while one can buy such items at a convenience store, selection will be limited. Shopping for frozen foods at a grocery store is great because there are few food safety concerns, and the items are unlikely to get spoiled and unfreeze on the drive home. Also, shopping at a grocery store gives us the benefits of a great selection, the ability to browse by appetite and read labels, and the freedom to buy exactly what appeals.

Generic Products

Generic items such as rice, sugar and flour are best purchased based on the item’s quality and grade rather than brand. For example, there is a difference between the types of sugar, such as granulated sugar, brown sugar and raw sugar. However, there is hardly a difference between the various brands of each type of sugar. Therefore, it is usually worth forgoing the fancy packaging of a branded item for the savings of a generic when buying sugar and other items such as rice and flour. A grocery store is usually the only place to get the additional savings from buying generics, as a convenience store or an online store is unlikely to carry generic items.

In conclusion, while online shopping and convenience stores have their advantages, so do grocery stores. The selection and freshness, as well as your ability of browse and read labels, are some of the advantages of shopping at a grocery store. For many of us, a weekly trip to the grocery store is a great way of getting healthy, fresh food at great prices.

