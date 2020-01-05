5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in January

After the kind of year the S&P 500 index had in 2019, some traders are looking for ways to hedge…

After the kind of year the S&P 500 index had in 2019, some traders are looking for ways to hedge against market downside in 2020.

Investors can use short selling as an indicator of where traders see weakness in the market and which stocks may be most vulnerable.

Investors can also use short selling activity as an indicator that something may be off about a specific company. In that respect, changes in short interest can sometimes be more useful than the size of a stock’s short interest.

Short sellers often target stocks of companies that are in financial distress or have businesses that they believe are in secular decline. However, stocks with extremely large short positions, especially relative to their total number of free-trading shares, are candidates for short squeezes. Short squeezes are large spikes in share price triggered by short seller buying.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky recently compiled a list of the most shorted U.S. stocks heading into the month of January. Surprisingly, some of the most popular stocks among short sellers have been among the hottest stocks in the market in the last year.

Here are the five most shorted stocks in January:

— Apple (ticker: AAPL)

— Danaher Corp. (DHR)

— Tesla (TSLA)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Netflix (NFLX)

Apple (AAPL)

Shares of iPhone maker Apple are up more than 100% in the past year. In other words, Apple has added about $660 billion to its market capitalization in just 12 months. To put that rise in perspective, it’s as if Apple added an entire Facebook ( FB) ($598 billion market cap) to its own value in the past year alone.

There are plenty of analysts that are optimistic about Apple’s outlook given its transition to a more services-oriented business model and the potential for a massive wave of upgrades to 5G-capable devices. Apple is expected to release its first 5G iPhones in the second half of 2020. However, short sellers may be betting that Apple’s $1.32 trillion market cap has gotten a bit ahead of itself for the time being.

Apple currently has $15.16 billion in short interest, more than any other U.S. stock.

Danaher Corp. (DHR)

Danaher is one of the world’s largest producers of life sciences analytical instruments used for research and diagnostics. Short sellers may be betting that Danaher overextended its balance sheet by acquiring the General Electric Co. ( GE) biopharmaceutical business for $21 billion in 2019.

At the time the deal was announced, Danaher was paying about seven times sales and 17 times forward earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for GE’s health care business, a price tag some investors and analysts said was too high. Danaher management has done an excellent job integrating other acquisitions in the past, but it has never taken on such a large deal before.

Following the deal, Danaher’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 0.57, up about 80% from a year ago.

Danaher has a $14.73 billion outstanding short position. That number represents a relatively high 14.9% of the company’s float, its total number of free-trading shares not held by institutions and insiders.

Tesla (TSLA)

For years, electric vehicle maker Tesla has been one of the most divisive stocks on Wall Street. Given the company’s inconsistent financial numbers, its inability to hit deadlines and financial targets and its eccentric and often puzzling CEO, Elon Musk, it’s understandable why short sellers would bet Tesla stock is overvalued.

Tesla stock currently trades at a forward earnings multiple of 79.4 compared to 7.1 and 5.7 for auto competitors Ford Motor Co. ( F) and General Motors Co. ( GM), respectively. In the third quarter of 2019, Tesla reported a surprise profit, but its revenue dropped 8% compared to a year ago.

Tesla recently reported 112,000 fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries. That number topped consensus analyst estimates of 106,000 vehicles. But Tesla’s full-year 2019 vehicle deliveries of 367,500 still came in on the low end of its guidance range of between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles.

Tesla shares have rallied more than 88% in the past six months alone and short sellers are likely betting the stock has simply moved too far too fast. Tesla has $11.89 billion in short interest. In addition, 20.6% of its float is currently held short, the highest percentage among these five stocks.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Like several of the other stocks on this list, Microsoft may simply be a victim of its own success.

Microsoft capped off another big year in 2019 by securing the coveted $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud services contract in October. The U.S. Department of Defense contract was expected to go to Microsoft’s leading cloud services rival Amazon.com ( AMZN), but Microsoft’s victory is just the latest sign that it’s Azure is stealing market share from Amazon’s AWS.

Microsoft’s stock gained 55% in the past year, pushing its market cap to $1.22 trillion. Short sellers may be betting that Amazon will strike back in 2020, or they may simply be anticipating that Azure’s robust growth will start to slow in coming quarters. Whatever the reason, Microsoft’s $9.98 billion in short interest makes it one of the most popular shorts in the market.

Netflix (NFLX)

Like Tesla, Netflix has been one of the more polarizing stocks on Wall Street. The Netflix debate has mostly centered on the company’s lack of profitability and extremely high market valuation.

Netflix bulls say the company’s heavy losses are a result of investing in growing the business. They say Netflix is building a loyal base of international subscribers, and future price hikes will allow the company’s fundamental metrics to grow into its current market cap over time.

But following the successful launch of Walt Disney Co. ( DIS) streaming service Disney Plus in November, Netflix short sellers see a legitimate competitor at a lower price point. Not only could Disney Plus and other services from Apple, NBC, HBO and others cost Netflix subscribers, it could also limit its pricing leverage going forward.

At the very least, rising competition is creating uncertainty for Netflix stock, which already trades at 7.6 times sales and 59.4 times forward earnings. Netflix has $7.50 billion in short interest.

5 of the Most Shorted Stocks in January originally appeared on usnews.com