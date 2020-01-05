5 of the Best Stocks to Buy for February

Stocks got off to a fast start in 2020 as excitement over early earnings season numbers as well as positive…

Stocks got off to a fast start in 2020 as excitement over early earnings season numbers as well as positive economic readings buoyed equities; by Jan. 22 the S&P 500 had already risen 3.3% on the year.

Then, coronavirus fears hit. China, the single largest driver of global growth, was forced to essentially quarantine entire regions, slowing business to a crawl in areas with tens of millions of people. Although interest rates are low and the economy is doing fine right now, the trend is a bit bearish entering the second month of the year, and the S&P is flat year-to-date.

Taking that backdrop into consideration, here are five of the best stocks to buy for February:

— Medifast (ticker: MED)

— Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

— iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

— IAC/InterActive Corp. (IAC)

— Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Medifast (ticker: MED)

Named one of U.S. News’ 10 Best Stocks to Buy for 2020, healthy meals company Medifast tops the list of the best stocks to buy for February. Purely from a numbers perspective, MED stock appears undervalued, trading at 16 times earnings despite earnings growth that’s expected to clock in at 30% in 2020 and 20% annually over the next five years.

On top of that, the stock comfortably pays a juicy 4.6% dividend. It’s almost unheard of in today’s market to find a stock like Medifast, which is growing nicely, paying a huge dividend and trading inexpensively. With no long-term debt on its balance sheet and an activist investor recently acquiring a large stake in the weight management products business to explore strategic alternatives, Medifast is too cheap to ignore at its current levels.

Costco (COST)

Relatively insulated from economic woes, Costco is a great business to own a piece of in both good times and bad. During the worst downturn since the Great Depression, the membership-based warehouse retailer thrived: Fiscal 2008 sales hit a new record, jumping 13%, and same-store sales rose 8%.

No stock, of course, is immune from going down, but buying shares of a business that’s more or less insulated from economic woes — not to mention Amazon.com ( AMZN) — always provides some peace of mind.

Costco’s membership, which costs just $60 a year, allows shoppers to buy everyday items in bulk, and at wholesale prices. Customers will always love low prices, and with no direct competitor in Costco’s league, COST goes down as one of the best stocks to buy for February (and beyond).

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

OK. This isn’t a stock. But this exchange-traded fund, which seeks to track the performance of the wider U.S. markets while avoiding as much of the wild volatility as possible, is an underappreciated investment option for most everyday investors.

If you’re the kind of investor terrified of taking huge losses in a stock market selloff, but you also don’t want to miss out on bull markets or try vainly to time the market, USMV is well worth your careful consideration.

Over the last five years, USMV has tended to capture 78% of market upside but just 50% of market downside, according to Morningstar. That’s an exceptional record, and makes for truly awesome risk-adjusted returns. Morningstar also gave USMV 5 out of 5 stars.

IAC/InterActive Corp. (IAC)

Diversified tech and media conglomerate IAC/InterActive owns a majority stake in Match Group ( MTCH), the online dating giant whose brands include Tinder, Match.com, PlentyOfFish and Hinge, among others. While Match currently accounts for the vast majority of IAC’s valuation, the company, which media legend Barry Diller chairs, also owns controlling or 100% stakes in other businesses, including ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com ( CRCM).

Currently, the market doesn’t fully appreciate the value of IAC’s other businesses. To that end, IAC is spinning off Match in the second quarter — a transaction that will eliminate all IAC’s debt, capitalize the company and allow it to pursue other growth-oriented opportunities.

Not only that, but IAC stock should benefit since currently IAC’s in-house businesses are unfairly imputed to have a negative valuation by the market. The upcoming spinoff, combined with IAC’s track record of excellence as a publicly traded incubator of sorts, make IAC one of the best stocks to buy for February.

Dollar General (DG)

Given all the volatility in January, stocks in the consumer defensive sector like Dollar General deserve a good look. This corner of the market tends to hold up well in pessimistic or worried environments, as the low-risk nature of companies like Dollar General, which sells consumer staples and enjoys fairly predictable cash flows, attracts cautious investors.

Although DG’s 0.8% dividend isn’t anything to write home about, it’s better than nothing, and in the meantime, analysts expect revenue this fiscal year to grow by about 8% as same-store sales growth upwards of 3% and a store expansion effort combine to produce solid top-line growth.

