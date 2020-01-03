3 Myths About Guessing on the ACT, SAT

For years, the SAT was scored in a manner that discouraged students from guessing. Omitted questions were not counted, and…

For years, the SAT was scored in a manner that discouraged students from guessing. Omitted questions were not counted, and a quarter of a point was deducted for each wrong answer.

The College Board’s decision to eliminate the guessing penalty with its 2016 revision came as a relief to many. Guessing is a technique that most test-takers rely on at one point or another. It can help students earn additional points on the SAT and ACT, especially if they eliminate one or two wrong answer choices first.

Although wrong-answer penalties have been done away with on the SAT — and did not exist on the ACT — and guessing has proven benefits on both tests, myths about guessing as a test-taking strategy persist among high school students. Here are three common myths:

— Guessing is a sign of inadequate preparation.

— Guessing involves no real strategy.

— Guessing is akin to giving up.

Guessing is a Sign of Inadequate Preparation

Guessing is a sign that the student simply does not know the right answer, and the reasons for this are numerous. It would be unfair, and even incorrect, to assume that guessing is only for the unprepared. Even the most studious test-takers guess on the ACT and SAT — it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Most commonly, students turn to guessing when their time is running out. On the ACT’s Reading and Science sections, for example, test-takers have under a minute to answer each question. You can be a bright, diligent student and still work more slowly than others on standardized tests.

Psychological factors can also come into play. Testing anxiety can prevent some students from recalling content that they have seen many times before. Rather than labeling a test-taker as unprepared, understand that a variety of factors can compel an individual to guess.

Guessing Involves No Real Strategy

This myth is only partially false. Uneducated guessing — randomly and haphazardly choosing an answer — involves no real strategy. This kind of guessing should be avoided on the ACT and SAT.

Instead, students are encouraged to use educated guessing. To make an educated guess, first read the question carefully, focusing on key words and reflecting on what information you will need to find out.

For math questions, consider relevant formulas, possibly sketch a diagram and do some calculations. For reading questions, revisit the passage or passages and skim any notes you took while reading.

Taking these steps should allow you to eliminate at least one answer choice. There should always be a reason why you eliminate an answer choice.

In math, for instance, it may be because a number is too large. In reading, it may be because the language is too extreme for the tone of the passage. Sound rationale is what separates educated guessing from uneducated guessing.

Guessing is Akin to Giving Up

Uneducated guessing is akin to giving up. Educated guessing is akin to trying your best. It is essential for students to understand the difference between these two practices.

A student who has given up would view the ACT or SAT strictly as a formality. He or she would not endeavor to earn a certain score, let alone give extra thought to harder questions.

If you find yourself making educated guesses on the ACT or SAT, it is because you care about your performance. If you had given up, would you be reading this article right now?

Once students abandon these myths about guessing, they can enjoy the benefits this strategy has to offer. When in doubt on the ACT or SAT, make your best guess. A potential point trumps a zero you can count on.

