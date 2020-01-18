18 Best Jobs That Allow You to Travel

Satisfy your wanderlust with these great jobs. If you love to travel, maybe it’s time to consider a career that…

If you love to travel, maybe it’s time to consider a career that will have you seeing new places on a regular basis. Using our Best Jobs methodology, we sorted through all the top career choices to find those that might satisfy your desire to travel. These aren’t necessarily jobs in which you have to travel, but rather the ones in which travel options are available. They also come with good pay, low unemployment rates and perks such as a good work-life balance.

Take a look to see which occupation appeals to you. All salary and job growth data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Meeting, Convention and Event Planner

Median Salary: $49,370

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 7.2%

These professionals work with their clients to pick the perfect location for weddings, conferences and other events. Once the spot is chosen, they may travel ahead to scout out the locale, meet with vendors and make other arrangements. Depending on their client roster, meeting planners could travel across the country or world to make special events happen.

Meeting, convention and event planners often have a bachelor’s degree in event management, communications, business or a similar field. Several organizations, such as the Events Industry Council and Society of Government Meeting Professionals, provide voluntary, professional certifications for planners.

Learn more about meeting, convention and event planners.

Massage Therapist

Median Salary: $41,420

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 22.2%

Massage therapists might work in a small geographic area, or they could travel extensively if employed by a cruise line or sports team. Therapists who work at resorts or on cruises are generally providing massages that encourage relaxation and wellness, while those who travel with athletes may help them improve performance or avoid injury.

Almost all states and the District of Columbia require massage therapists be licensed or certified. That typically means therapists must graduate from an approved massage therapy program and pass an exam. According to our Best Jobs analysis, massage therapists not only have excellent job prospects but they also have below-average stress levels and good work-life balance.

Learn more about massage therapists.

Cartographer

Median Salary: $64,430

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 14.7%

Cartographers collect data, draw new maps and update existing ones. While some of these professionals spend most of their time in an office, the BLS says others travel extensively. This fieldwork may be to verify topographical features or collect other information about the area being mapped.

Most cartographers have a bachelor’s degree in cartography, surveying, geography or geomatics. Given the extensive use of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in the mapping industry, computer programming courses are included in many cartography degree programs nowadays. Our Best Jobs data found this career ranks highly for future growth, low stress and a good work-life balance.

Learn more about cartographers.

Travel Nurse

Median Salary: $71,730

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 12.1%

Registered nurses are in demand across the country, and some areas aren’t able to secure the staff they require. In those cases, traveling nurses may be hired to meet temporary staffing needs. These nurses are often contracted for a period of time, such as 13 weeks, before they move on to provide care in a new area.

To become a registered nurse, you’ll need to earn an associate degree or bachelor’s degree from an approved nursing program and pass a licensure exam. Then, you’ll need to spend at least a year working in an acute care clinical environment before you can move into contract positions, according to American Traveler, a firm that provides staffing services for travel nurses.

Learn more about registered nurses.

Construction Manager

Median Salary: $93,370

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.8%

With above-average job growth, construction manager is another job that can lead to travel opportunities. These professionals oversee the construction of everything from housing development to roadways. Managers who work for large firms may be sent to various locations to lead a project.

Some people rise to the rank of manager after years spent working in the construction industry. However, employers may prefer to hire someone with an associate or bachelor’s degree in the field, particularly for large or complex projects. Professional certification for construction managers is voluntary and offered through industry organizations such as the Construction Management Association of America and the American Institute of Constructors.

Learn more about construction managers.

Environmental Engineering Technician

Median Salary: $50,560

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 8.6%

You’ll find environmental engineering technicians in laboratories where they analyze samples of water and soil for pollution. However, they also may travel into the field to collect those samples, record observations and inspect facilities. Technicians are often part of a team of workers, and one in five are employed by engineering firms, according to the BLS.

While they may have to work with or around hazardous materials, environmental engineering technicians typically have regular hours, which helps the occupation garner above-average scores for work-life balance and low stress. If you want to work in this field, you’ll need an associate degree in environmental engineering technology or a similar major.

Learn more about environmental engineering technicians.

Architect

Median Salary: $79,380

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 8.4%

Architects create the drawings needed to construct new buildings, but their job isn’t necessarily limited to an office. They may travel to construction sites to see the location and consult with other workers on the project.

To work in this occupation, a bachelor’s degree in architecture is needed. These programs can take five years to complete and may include coursework in architectural theory, building methods and computer-aided design and drafting. After graduation, architects may need to complete a paid internship before they can be licensed to work independently in their state.

Learn more about architects.

English Teacher

Median Salary: $60,320

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 3.6%

If you have a good grasp of the English language and a desire to help others learn it, you could find a job as a traveling teacher. Depending on the country or position, you may not need a traditional teaching certificate. Instead, a Teaching English as a Foreign Language or Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages certificate may be required.

Organizations like Greenheart Travel and the Council on International Educational Exchange place people in teaching assignments around the globe. These firms simplify the process of finding a position but charge a fee for their services. Teachers can also find their own jobs by applying for positions directly through options like Japan’s JET Progam or Korea’s EPIK program.

Learn more about teachers.

Interpreter and Translator

Median Salary: $49,930

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 19.2%

Like English teachers, interpreters and translators can find jobs across the globe. Bilingual individuals are needed to translate between languages in settings ranging from business conference rooms to the offices of the United Nations. Nearly a quarter of interpreters and translators are self-employed, according to the BLS, while others may have a single employer or work for a staffing company that places them in various positions.

Many professionals in the field have a bachelor’s degree, but more importantly, interpreters and translators must have native-level proficiency in at least two languages. Our Best Jobs analysis found this career choice is one of the top options available when it comes to work-life balance.

Learn more about interpreters and translators.

Sales Representative

Median Salary: $58,510

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 1.7%

Sales representatives for major wholesale and manufacturing firms may travel extensively to meet with potential business and government customers. They are responsible for pitching products and services, negotiating prices and following up to ensure customer satisfaction. These workers have a large territory to cover and spend days or weeks at a time traveling.

Those selling technical products may need a bachelor’s degree related to the product field, but other sales representatives may not require any formal education besides a high school diploma. Instead of a degree, they need excellent self-confidence and interpersonal skills as well as an aptitude for customer service.

Learn more about sales representatives.

Anthropologist

Median Salary: $62,410

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.9%

Often employed to do research, anthropologists specialize in the study of human origins and culture. They may collect data, analyze information and report their findings. While much of their work can take place in an office, some anthropologists travel great distances to conduct fieldwork related to their current study.

Most anthropologists have a master’s degree, although a Ph.D. may be preferred for some positions. Professionals in the field typically specialize in physical anthropology, social anthropology or linguistic anthropology, with each specialty focusing on a different aspect of the human experience. Not only can this work be fascinating, but our analysis finds it to be low-stress as well.

Learn more about anthropologists.

Archaeologist

Median Salary: $62,410

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.9%

Like anthropologists, archaeologists are interested in learning more about human origins and how civilizations have evolved. To do so, they may travel to various locations to search for remnants of past societies. These may include building ruins, tools, pottery and other items. Some archaeologists work in museums, while others are employed to oversee developments that could impact historic sites.

You’ll need at least a master’s degree to work in this field, and many positions require a Ph.D. Those involved in fieldwork may need to learn another language and could be gone for months at a time while conducting research.

Learn more about archaeologists.

Veterinarian

Median Salary: $93,830

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 18.4%

While veterinarians who specialize in companion animals may practice in an office, those who work with large or exotic animals typically must travel to see their patients. For instance, food animal veterinarians may make rounds to farms and ranches, while food safety and inspection veterinarians may inspect livestock as well as enforce government safety regulations.

The current job market and anticipated future employment growth is excellent for veterinarians. However, to be eligible for one of these jobs, you’ll need a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and a state license. Most veterinary medicine programs take four years of schooling beyond an undergraduate degree. Depending on the state, both national and state licensure exams may be required before someone can begin working as a veterinarian.

Learn more about veterinarians.

Environmental Science and Protection Technician

Median Salary: $46,170

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 9.2%

Environmental science and protection technicians are employed by consulting firms, the government and other organizations to monitor the environment for pollution and contaminants. Some of their work might take place in a laboratory, but they may also be called upon to travel to manufacturing facilities or lakes and streams to conduct fieldwork.

An associate degree is the standard level of education needed to work as an environmental science and protection technician, although some people in the field have bachelor’s degrees. Positions that involve handling hazardous materials may require specialized training. According to our analysis, this occupation gets high marks for being low-stress and having good future job prospects.

Learn more about environmental science and protection technicians.

Web Developer

Median Salary: $69,430

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 13%

This isn’t an occupation many people associate with travel. However, because of its flexible nature, web development can be a perfect option for those who are looking for the freedom to work remotely. The BLS notes 16% of web developers are self-employed, and their work can be done anywhere, making it a good occupation for digital nomads or those who want to travel frequently.

Some web developers are self-taught while others have an associate or bachelor’s degree in a field such as web design. According to our Best Jobs data, web developers get high scores across the board in metrics such as stress, work-life balance and future growth.

Learn more about web developers.

Geographer

Median Salary: $80,300

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 3.2%

Geographers are experts on the Earth and its features. They often conduct fieldwork to gather data about the physical attributes of various regions and how development impacts them. Some geographers specialize in human geography and focus on how people interact with the physical environment around them.

The majority of geographers — 60% according to the BLS — are employed by the federal government. A bachelor’s degree in geography is sufficient for many entry-level jobs but a master’s degree is required for some advanced positions.

Learn more about geographers.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median Salary: $29,000

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 8.8%

People who maintain lawns and landscaping benefit from a low-stress job that may give them plenty of time to pursue travel and other activities. Depending on where they work, landscapers and groundskeepers may have seasonal positions that give them flexibility to travel for other work or pleasure during a portion of the year.

These professionals don’t necessarily need any formal education to do their jobs. However, a good work ethic and physical fitness can be essential for a successful career in the field. Those who do decide to go to school for a bachelor’s degree may find work designing outdoor spaces as a landscape architect.

Learn more about landscapers and groundskeepers.

Pilot

Median Salary: $115,670

Expected Job Growth by 2028: 5.6%

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see pilots on a list of great jobs that allow you to travel. These professionals fly passengers and cargo to points all over the world. Between flights, pilots may have the opportunity to explore some of the most popular and beautiful destinations across the globe.

To fly commercially, a pilot must have a commercial pilot’s license from the Federal Aviation Administration. Airline pilots usually have a bachelor’s degree and may start out as commercial pilots flying charter flights or aerial tours. It’s only after they have spent thousands of hours in the air that an airline will put them in the cockpit to fly their customers on domestic or international routes.

Learn more about pilots.

