15 Affordable Colleges for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students

Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 823 ranked schools that had at least 10 international students and reported international student tuition, fees and room and board to U.S. News in an annual survey, the 15 most affordable are largely regional colleges or universities located in the South, the Midwest or the West. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $10,296 and go as low as $5,790. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2019-20.

Valley City State University (ND)

Location: Valley City, North Dakota

U.S. News Rank: 43 (tie), Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost, 2019-20: $10,296

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,404

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 23

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology–Okmulgee

Location: Okmulgee, Oklahoma

U.S. News Rank: 23 (tie), Regional Colleges (West)

Total cost, 2019-20: $9,960

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,403

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 18

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Rust College (MS)

Location: Holly Springs, Mississippi

U.S. News Rank: 164-215, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2019-20: $9,900

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 846

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 19

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Dickinson State University (ND)

Location: Dickinson, North Dakota

U.S. News Rank: 48, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Total cost, 2019-20: $9,784

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,375

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 51

6-year international student graduation rate: 55%

Broward College (FL)

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

U.S. News Rank: 65-84, Regional Colleges (South)

Total cost, 2019-20: $9,702

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 40,784

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,644

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Henderson State University (AR)

Location: Arkadelphia, Arkansas

U.S. News Rank: 79 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2019-20: $8,640

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 3,000

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 40

6-year international student graduation rate: 29%

Bemidji State University (MN)

Location: Bemidji, Minnesota

U.S. News Rank: 92 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2019-20: $7,630

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 4,727

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 103

6-year international student graduation rate: 45%

Delta State University (MS)

Location: Cleveland, Mississippi

U.S. News Rank: 79 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2019-20: $7,501

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 3,075

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 126

6-year international student graduation rate: 50%

Southwest Minnesota State University

Location: Marshall, Minnesota

U.S. News Rank: 114 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2019-20: $7,496

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 6,444

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 120

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Mississippi University for Women

Location: Columbus, Mississippi

U.S. News Rank: 42, Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2019-20: $7,425

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 2,505

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 53

6-year international student graduation rate: 67%

Minnesota State University–Moorhead

Location: Moorhead, Minnesota

U.S. News Rank: 92 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2019-20: $7,410

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 4,828

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 268

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Bridgewater State University (MA)

Location: Bridgewater, Massachusetts

U.S. News Rank: 108 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Total cost, 2019-20: $7,050

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 9,504

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 45

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Nicholls State University (LA)

Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

U.S. News Rank: 84 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2019-20: $6,015

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 5,896

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 95

6-year international student graduation rate: N/A

Eastern New Mexico University

Location: Portales, New Mexico

U.S. News Rank: 87-113, Regional Universities (West)

Total cost, 2019-20: $5,994

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 4,706

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 76

6-year international student graduation rate: 20%

Brigham Young University–Provo (UT)

Location: Provo, Utah

U.S. News Rank: 77 (tie), National Universities

Total costs, 2019-20: $5,790

Total undergraduates, fall 2018: 31,441

International undergraduates, fall 2018: 1,026

6-year international student graduation rate: 89%

Update 01/15/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.