When you’re planning a renovation, looking to decorate your new home or simply seeking fresh ideas to spruce up a room, there’s no shortage of resources, from HGTV shows to Pinterest boards, architecture and design magazines and, of course, Instagram. The photo-focused social media platform makes it easy to follow design gurus, experts and companies that match your taste and can provide great ideas when it comes to interior design.

Here are 10 interior design Instagram accounts you should be following:

Kristin Jackson, @hunted_interior

In her blog and Instagram posts, Kristin Jackson, editor and “hostess in chief” of Atlanta-based Hunted Interior, shows renovation and design projects from both her own home and clients’ houses. Jackson’s @hunted_interior posts are full of geometric patterns, vintage pieces mixed with modern decor and breakdowns of the complicated work that can come from a seemingly simple project. On her blog, Jackson notes she aims to show how layering a space makes it look complete, rather than any one item.

Jungalow, @thejungalow

This Instagram account will add color, pattern and life to your feed. Jungalow is the Los Angeles-based interior design business of Justina Blakeney, who also has a popular personal account, @justinablakeney, that evokes a similar bright, bohemian feel. Photos on @thejungalow offer creative, acheivable ideas for making a room feel a little more lively. Blakeney explains that rooms in real life have a flaw here and there, and a good design Instagram account will show realistic spaces with attainable goals. “It doesn’t have to be perfect,” she says.

Reena, @hygge_for_home

If you’re looking to add more comfort to your life and your Instagram feed, check out @hygge_for_home. Founder Reena Simon creates content focused on Scandinavian design — especially the Danish concept of hygge, a cozy and content feeling — and her own renovation adventures as she and her family build a house in Cardiff, Wales. This Instagram account is full of renovation ideas, tips for making small spaces feel welcoming and a real-life look into how long a major construction project can take.

Nick Olsen, @nickolsenstyle

Interior designer Nick Olsen, founder of Nick Olsen Inc. in New York City, uses his educational background in architecture to select pieces of furniture, color schemes and textiles that highlight key details in the structure of a room, such as exposed beams, windows or elaborate crown molding. On his Instagram account, @nickolsenstyle, Olsen shows images from his design work and travels as well as photos from other sources to be used as inspiration. Keep an eye on how he uses light and shadow in many of his photos to enhance the mood of a room.

Sarah Sherman Samuel, @sarahshermansamuel

Sarah Sherman Samuel’s Instagram includes before-and-after photos of client room transformations and links to do-it-yourself instructions for projects like built-in bunk beds. Sherman Samuel is a color and pattern expert who works in both interior design and product design, so expect to see plenty of close-ups of tiles, rugs, baseboards and tabletops that show off the smallest of details. Sherman Samuel travels between Los Angeles, where her business is based, and Michigan, where her family has a cabin. Her Instagram account allows you to follow along with renovations, as well as the construction of a design studio in the Midwest getaway.

Emily Henderson, @em_henderson

Emily Henderson’s design company in Los Angeles is focused on providing interior inspiration and products at midlevel prices that are accessible to more people. As with her blog, Henderson’s Instagram account offers not just design tips, but aspirational photos and a glimpse at her family life. Henderson shows snapshots of rooms with links to advice for decorating different parts of a home, from holiday design and styling a living room to decorating hallways and bathrooms.

Jean Stoffer, @jeanstofferdesign

Based in Chicago and southwestern Michigan, designer Jean Stoffer’s professional Instagram account serves as a kind of public portfolio, showing off projects designing everything from a rustic cabin to sleek, modern houses. Images of Stoffer’s work in clients’ homes manage to look carefully designed while also comfortable. Cabinets painted in dark colors pull a room together, kitchens feel usable and the laundry room becomes a room you want to show off, if you’re following Stoffer’s design style.

Leanne Ford, @leannefordinteriors

You may recognize Leanne Ford from “Restored By the Fords” on HGTV, which shows the home renovation projects she completes with her brother, Steve Ford, in Pittsburgh. Ford’s Instagram account for her interior design business shows luxurious arched doorways in bathrooms, unique approaches to decorating shelves and ways to incorporate art in a room. Ford says the rooms you spend the most time in should get the most attention. “The more people think to create a sanctuary and think to take care of themselves, the better,” she says. Ford’s Instagram shows how to think outside the box in design as well, revealing in one post how she installed an overhead light fixture on a vertical wall to create a unique solution for lighting issues in the space.

Hilton Carter, @hiltoncarter

Incorporating more flora is a growing trend for interior design, and artist Hilton Carter will show you how you can freshen up your home with plant life. Carter describes himself as a “plant and interior stylist,” and his photos show how to make a space a bit more wild with cacti, ferns and ivy — and how to care of them properly. Images of Carter’s Baltimore home often show plants growing from just about every corner and shelf. He also provides recommendations for incorporating plants if know your time or skills for tending to them may be limited.

YoungHouseLove, @younghouselove

Whether you have DIY skills or you’re hoping to acquire them, @younghouselove is an account that will give you ideas, tips and commiseration. John and Sherry Petersik operate not just the Instagram account, but their popular DIY blog that started it all, Young House Love. They’ve also written a book, “Young House Love,” and host a podcast “Young House Love Has a Podcast.” Even if you’re not a regular reader of listener, the @younghouselove Instagram account can be a resource for DIY project ideas, beautiful seasonal shots of the Petersiks’ house and examples of projects like incorporating patterned wallpaper and tile into a space.

