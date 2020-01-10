10 Great Senior Discounts

Senior citizen discounts Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other…

Senior citizen discounts

Taking advantage of senior citizen discounts may reduce your retirement costs and free up funds for other activities. “Every dollar can really add up,” says Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. When looking for discounts, always keep your identification handy, as some places will ask to see a form of ID to check that you have reached the qualifying senior discount age before applying any promotions. The amount you save might depend on factors like your age or whether you use the discount on a certain day of the week or month. “Some discounts and offers are only available for specific dates or times, and the age requirements vary from place to place,” Skirboll says. Here’s a list of great deals for senior citizens.

Restaurant senior discounts

Promotions for seniors at restaurants might only be available on certain days of the week or at certain locations. “Always ask, since many restaurants do offer discounts, even if they aren’t advertised,” says Lindsay Weekes, deputy editor at Brad’s Deals. Look for these restaurant senior discounts:

— 10% off purchases for seniors at participating Dairy Queen locations.

— Denny’s 55-plus menu, which offers discounted prices for seniors.

— Discounts on beverages and coffee at participating McDonald’s locations.

— IHOP’s 55-plus menu, which offers deals for seniors.

— Bonefish Grill offers 10% off to AARP cardholders.

Retail senior discounts

Some retailers provide a senior discount on a specific day, such as every Wednesday or the first Tuesday of the month. “Plan ahead before going,” Weekes says. Watch for these retail senior discounts:

— Amazon Prime: Offers a discounted membership to those with a Medicaid card.

— Kohl’s: Offers a senior discount of 15% every Wednesday.

— Michaels: 10% off every purchase, including sales items, every day for those age 55 and older.

— Ross Stores: Features 10% off for seniors every Tuesday.

Grocery store senior discounts

Supermarket deals for seniors often vary by location and may only apply on certain dates. Check with your local branch to learn about specific senior discounts in your area. Keep an eye out for the following grocery store senior discounts:

— Albertsons: Grants seniors 10% off on the first Wednesday of the month at participating locations.

— BI-LO: Offers 5% off on a specific day at participating locations.

— Fred Meyer: Includes 10% off on select items for those 55 and older.

— Hy-Vee: Gives seniors 5% off on Wednesdays at participating locations.

Hotel senior discounts

If you don’t see a promotion for seniors listed when booking a hotel reservation, “Don’t be afraid to ask,” Skirboll says. You might learn of a deal you didn’t know about. A few notable hotel senior discounts:

— Best Western: Guests age 55 and older can save up to 15% at select locations.

— Days Inn: Offers senior rates to guests 60 and older.

— Choice Hotel: Grants AARP cardholders and those 60 and over a 10% discount on advance reservations.

— Marriott: Offers a 15% discount or more to those 62 and older on stays at participating locations.

— Motel 6: A senior discount of up to 10% off the best available rate for guests age 60 or over.

Car rental senior discounts

Before renting a car, ask about discounted rates for those above a certain age. Look for these car rental deals for seniors:

— Avis: AARP Members can save up to 30% off Avis base rates.

— Budget: Up to 30% off at participating locations.

— EZ Rent-A-Car: Provides a 10% discount for seniors.

— Hertz: Offers savings of up to 20% for travelers 50 and over.

Airline senior discounts

In addition to miles you might accumulate through a credit card, check with airlines for senior deals before making a purchase. Look for these airline senior discounts:

— British Airways: AARP members can receive up to $200 off.

— Delta: Senior discounts are available in some areas and verified over the phone.

— United Airlines: Offers a discounted price to older passengers for select destinations when booking a flight.

Travel senior discounts

Museums, parks and historical sites tend to offer special deals to senior tourists. Here are several travel discounts for seniors to consider:

— America the Beautiful Senior Pass: $20 for an annual senior pass or $80 for a lifetime pass, which can be used at national parks and federal recreational lands.

— Amtrak: 10% off on most rail fares for seniors.

— Art Institute of Chicago: Seniors age 65 and older receive a $6 discount.

— Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City: $8 off ticket prices for seniors.

— The National Baseball Hall of Fame: $5 discount on admission for seniors.

Cellphone senior discounts

If you’re shopping for a cellphone plan, look for one with perks for seniors. Before signing up, “read the fine print,” Skirboll says. Make sure the details of the plan fit your lifestyle and specific needs. Here are several cellphone senior discounts to consider:

— AT&T: Provides a Senior Nation plan for those 65 and older.

— Consumer Cellular: 5% discount on usage and monthly fees for AARP members and 30% off select accessories.

— Sprint: The Unlimited 55+ plan offers special deals for seniors.

— T-Mobile: Offers several 55+ plans for seniors.

— Verizon: Special offers available for those 55 and older.

Health senior discounts

Check what you’re currently spending on health-related expenses and look for ways to save on each item. “Follow senior citizen advocacy groups online or look for one in your community,” says Marian Ledesma, outreach manager at Vive Health. They’ll often be able to guide you to save money on items necessary to manage your health conditions. Look for these prescription drug and health care senior discounts:

— AARP prescription savings: Members save an average of 61% on FDA-approved prescriptions not covered by insurance.

— LensCrafters: Vision-related discounts are available for AARP members.

— RiteAid: Offers a wellness 65+ program for seniors that includes 20% off of purchases on the first Wednesday of each month and a free consultation with a pharmacist.

— RxFreeCard: Includes discounts on prescriptions for seniors.

— Walgreens: Offers a 20% discount on the first Tuesday of the month to those 55 and older and AARP members.

Cruise senior discounts

It’s best to call the cruise line before booking to see what is currently available, as some won’t advertise specific deals on their websites and may have special offers. Be on the lookout for these cruise senior discounts:

— Carnival: Offers cruises for seniors at lowered rates, although exact prices depend on sailing dates and destinations.

— Celebrity Cruises: Offers deals on cruises designed for seniors.

— Norwegian Cruise Line: Includes up to $100 off select cruises for AARP members.

— Royal Caribbean: Special prices are available on select cruises for senior travelers.

More from U.S. News

What the Social Security COLA for 2020 Means For You

10 Classic and Unique Retirement Gift Ideas

The Best Places to Retire in 2020

10 Great Senior Discounts originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/22/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.