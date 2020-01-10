10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

Developed countries use various approaches to provide universal coverage. Some rely on the government, as in a single-payer approach. Other…

Developed countries use various approaches to provide universal coverage. Some rely on the government, as in a single-payer approach. Other nations depend on private insurers and a third group of countries, such as the United States, have a mixture of both.

In the U.S., the debate over the approach needed to provide coverage has been roiling politics for years, and that debate plays a prominent role in the country’s 2020 general elections. Candidates’ proposals range from universal health care for all, to allowing Americans to choose the type of coverage they get.

Being seen as having a well-developed public health system is one of nine attributes used to develop the Quality of Life sub-ranking in the 2020 Best Countries report. The survey is based on a study that surveyed more than 20,000 global citizens from four regions to assess perceptions of 73 countries on 65 different metrics.

The following are the top 10 countries viewed to have the best public health systems. The U.S. ranks 15th.

No. 10: Switzerland

Best Health Care System Rank: 10

Best Countries Overall Rank: 1

No. 9: Netherlands

Best Health Care System Rank: 9

Best Countries Overall Rank: 9

No. 8: Australia

Best Health Care System Rank: 8

Best Countries Overall Rank: 5

No. 7: Japan

Best Health Care System Rank: 7

Best Countries Overall Rank: 3

No. 6: United Kingdom

Best Health Care System Rank: 6

Best Countries Overall Rank: 6

No. 5: Germany

Best Health Care System Rank: 5

Best Countries Overall Rank: 4

No. 4: Norway

Best Health Care System Rank: 4

Best Countries Overall Rank: 10

No. 3: Sweden

Best Health Care System Rank: 3

Best Countries Overall Rank: 8

No. 2: Denmark

Best Health Care System Rank: 2

Best Countries Overall Rank: 13

No. 1: Canada

Best Health Care System Rank: 1

Best Countries Overall Rank: 2

