Winter Fruits and Vegetables for Weight Loss

Winter provides an opportunity to eat tasty, seasonal produce that can help you shed pounds.

“Embracing seasonal produce can help you step up your game and find a new favorite food,” says Lise Gloede, a registered dietitian based in Arlington, Virginia.

In fact, winter fruits and vegetables are abundant enough that you can easily fill half to a third of your plate with fresh produce items that are low in calories and have plenty of fiber. Many also contain antioxidants — substances that help fight free radicals in the body, which are linked to chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Some winter vegetables also contain nutrients that can help keep diabetes at bay or manage the disease. The American Diabetes Association lists several winter fruits and vegetables as diabetes “superfoods.”

Here are nine winter fruits and vegetables that are good for weight loss:

Beetroot

Beetroot belongs to the chenopod family of vegetables, which includes chard, spinach and quinoa. (Yes, quinoa is a vegetable, not a grain.)

The vegetable is an excellent source of a raft of nutrients, including folate, manganese, potassium and copper, says Claire Barnes, a registered nutritional therapist and technical adviser for Bio-Kult, a company that makes probiotics. Barnes is based in Doral, Florida.

Beetroot is also low in calories and high in fiber, which will help you feel fuller for longer, Barnes says. One cup of beetroot contains just 75 calories. The vegetable is also versatile; you can roast it, eat it raw or use it in salads.

Brussels sprouts

This vegetable is also low in calories and packed with fiber. One cup of Brussels sprouts contains just 35 calories. And it has 3 grams of fiber, which is 12% of the daily recommended amount. Brussels sprouts are part of the cruciferous vegetable family. These are veggies that grow well during the winter months and can be harvested and sold fresh.

“These little brain-like vegetables are versatile and can be roasted, steamed, sautéed, shredded for salads and even made as chips in the oven,” Barnes says.

Cabbage

Both green and red cabbage are great for losing weight. A chopped cup of either variety contains just 22 calories and has more than 2 grams of fiber, plus more than a gram of protein. Both kinds are excellent sources of vitamins C and K. (Red cabbage contains more vitamin A than green cabbage.)

Both varieties of this cruciferous vegetable have no cholesterol and just a tiny amount of fat.

Cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables are best eaten raw, steamed or stir-fried to retain most of the nutrients, says Natalie Lamb, a nutritional therapist based in Doral, Florida.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is packed with an array of nutrients. It’s high in vitamins C and K and also contains potassium, manganese, phosphorus and magnesium.

In addition to being packed with nutrients, cauliflower is also highly versatile. You can use it to make:

— Popcorn.

— Creamy, dairy-less soup.

— Hash brown “potatoes.”

— Tabbouleh.

— Smoothies.

— Healthy cheese sauce.

Clementines

If you’re trying to avoid refined sugar but want to satisfy a craving for something sweet, try clementines, Gloede suggests. One piece of the bright orange fruit has only about 35 calories and contains plenty of vitamin C, as well as more than a gram of fiber.

“They’re juicy, sweet and satisfying to help tame those sugar cravings,” Gloede says. “Enjoy them as a snack or an after-dinner treat, sprinkled with some shredded coconut and pomegranate seeds.”

Collard greens

In Southern cooking, collard greens are often slathered in butter and bacon, says Sheena Batura, a registered dietitian with Everlywell, a company that provides at-home tests for cholesterol, vitamin deficiencies and more. That style of preparation ratchets up the calorie count and cholesterol levels of the vegetable, says Batura, who’s based in Austin, Texas.

But when they’re prepared in other ways, collard greens can be good for weight loss. A cup of boiled collard greens without added salt has only 63 calories and more than 5 grams of protein. The vegetable also contains calcium, iron and magnesium.

Batura suggests using collard greens as a healthy substitute for bread and tortillas. “Making a wrap with a crisp collard can shave off extra calories and boost fiber intake,” she says.

Kale

Kale is loaded with nutrients, high in antioxidants and low in calories.

A cup of kale has just 33 calories. The vegetable is packed with vitamins A, C and K. Kale also contains calcium, potassium, manganese, magnesium and copper.

Kale is great in soups and salads, Lamb says.

Pears

“Looking for a filling snack and tired of apples? Try pears,” Gloede advises. There are a variety of types to choose from, including Bartlett, Asian and Red Bartlett.

A medium-size pear has 100 or so calories and contains 4 grams of fiber and a hefty amount of water. Pears are good for digestion and help you feel full.

Pears can be eaten raw as a snack, sliced on salads with toasted walnuts and arugula or poached and served as an elegant dessert, Gloede says.

Squash

Butternut, acorn and spaghetti squash all contain plenty of antioxidants and fiber and are low in calories, Gloede says. You can prepare these winter squashes — which are fruits, not vegetables — in a variety of ways.

For example, you can buy cubed chunks of butternut squash and roast them with olive oil, salt, pepper and cinnamon. Slice an acorn squash in half and roast it with a small amount of butter, maple syrup and nutmeg.

“Spaghetti squash is always a favorite for the kid in you,” Gloede says. You can bake the oval, yellow squash in an inch of water in the oven, then slice it open, remove the seeds and top with marinara sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. “This is tasty as a side dish or as an entrée in place of spaghetti for a low-calorie meal with your favorite sauce and protein,” she says.

