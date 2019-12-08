What to Watch in the World, Week of December 9

Dec. 9: Ukraine, Russia Leaders Meet for Peace Talks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on…

Dec. 9: Ukraine, Russia Leaders Meet for Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Dec. 9, for peace talks in Paris in their first-ever face-to-face meeting. Nearly six years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between government troops and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people, and a cease-fire has remained elusive.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the summit, and while observers are not expecting major breakthroughs, the French leader is offering Moscow a possible exit by pushing to normalize relations between Russia and the European Union. Western sanctions against Russia, imposed soon after the country’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in early 2014, have led to economic stagnation in Russia. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also participate in Monday’s summit.

Dec. 10: International Human Rights Day

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the United Nations observes Human Rights Day, a day dedicated to stressing “the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status”, the U.N. says. The day was adopted by the organization’s national general assembly in 1948. This year’s theme is “Youth Standing Up for Human Rights“, in order to emphasize the importance of the leadership role of youth in social movements and mankind’s future.

Earlier in 2019, the nonpartisan Freedom House chronicled the 13th consecutive year of declining political and civil rights around the world.

Dec. 10-12: Myanmar Faces Genocide at International Court

Myanmar faces charges of genocide at a hearing of the International Court of Justice in the Hague beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Gambia filed the case on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The African country accused the Asian nation’s military of allegedly committing genocide against its Muslim Rohingya minority.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar since the 2017 military crackdown, taking shelter in Bangladesh. According to the United Nations, these actions were carried with “genocidal intent.” Myanmar denies the statement and makes its leader Aung San Suu Kyi head the legal team defending the country.

Dec. 12: General Elections in the United Kingdom

On Thursday, Dec. 12, Britons head to the polls for an early national vote that could break the country’s political impasse over Brexit, the process by which the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. The elections will take place after lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to break the country’s political deadlock and vote in new elections before the new year.

Previous polls showed that Johnson’s Conservatives are most likely to win a majority of 68 seats in Parliament. This is the first election that the United Kingdom will hold in the month of December since 1923.

Dec. 14: Court Verdict for Sudan’s Ex-President Omar al-Bashir

A Sudanese court will deliver a verdict in the trial of former President Omar al-Bashir on Dec. 14. Al-Bashir is accused of corruption and money laundering after millions of dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were found in his home.

He was ousted and arrested in April after several months of mass protests against his years of rule. Al-Bashir led the Sudanese people for about three decades as an authoritarian dictator. The International Criminal Court also accused him of charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

