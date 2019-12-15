What to Watch in the World, Week of December 16

Dec. 16: Hong Kong Leader Makes Annual Trek to Beijing On the heels of six months of public protests and…

Dec. 16: Hong Kong Leader Makes Annual Trek to Beijing

On the heels of six months of public protests and political turmoil, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam visits Beijing for talks with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, an annual rite that calls for the leader of the semi-autonomous territory visiting the China‘s top leaders.

In September, Lam announced she would scrap a bill allowing the extradition of individuals to the mainland, a proposal that ignited the protests. Since then, activists have staged large public protests of the government as they have demanded universal suffrage for the territory and an independent investigation into allegations of police brutality. The South China Morning Post recently cited a survey by the Hong Kong Public Research Institute showing 82% of respondents have no confidence in Lam.

Week of Dec. 16: British Parliament Reconvenes Following Elections

Parliament in the United Kingdom is scheduled to reconvene this week, possibly as early as Monday, Dec. 16, following last week’s general election that appears to give Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson the majority he sought to approve the country’s departure from the European Union.

Johnson last week won a sweeping election victory on the promise to “Get Brexit done,” referring to the process the country faces to leave the EU. But a long transitionary period awaits Johnson’s government. He hopes to secure parliamentary approval of his Brexit plan by Jan. 31, and his government must then negotiate a new relationship with the EU by the end of 2020.

Week of Dec. 16: U.S. House Likely to Hold Impeachment Vote

The world’s attention will focus on Washington, D.C., this week as members of the U.S. House of Representatives are expected on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The House Judiciary Committee voted on Dec. 13 to send two articles to the full House. (Pictured: the committee’s votes on the two articles.)

The vote by the House may come as early as Wednesday, Dec. 18, and although some House Democrats in swing districts may defect, the articles are expected to pass along party lines. If the House passes the articles, Trump would become just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

Dec. 17: The U.N. Focuses on Refugees and Migrants

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the head of U.N.’s refugee agency are scheduled to speak at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Their comments come in advance of the U.N.’s observance of International Migrants Day on Dec. 18.

Earlier this year the U.N. said the nearly 71 million displaced people is the highest figure since the end of World War II. But officials also said that estimate, half of which they say are children, is conservative, and that developing countries, not wealthy nations, are bearing the greatest brunt of the refugee crisis. Pictured: A refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece.

Dec. 19: Slovak Journalist Murder Trial Begins

In Slovakia, the trial of four people charged with the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancée begins in a Bratislava courtroom on Thursday, Dec. 19. Slovak prosecutors say one of the defendants, a high-profile businessman and the subject of journalist Jan Kuciak’s reporting on corruption in the country, contracted out the killings.

The slaying of Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova in February 2018 spurred large-scale public protests against corruption and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

