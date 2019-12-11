What Is a Balloon Payment for a Loan?

Some loans, including mortgages and commercial loans, come with a balloon payment. Whether you’ll owe this type of payment depends…

Some loans, including mortgages and commercial loans, come with a balloon payment. Whether you’ll owe this type of payment depends on the type of loan you have and how quickly you start paying down the principal. Understanding how your loan is structured and what happens when a balloon payment is due is important for avoiding financial surprises as you pay it off.

“When you’re closing a loan like that, you want to make very clear what is happening down the road,” says Bruce McClary, vice president of communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling and a former U.S. News contributor. McClary says people often get comfortable with the minimum payments on a balloon loan, then scramble to refinance or come up with the money to pay it off when the balloon payment is due.

What Is a Balloon Payment?

A balloon payment is a larger payment made at the end of the term to pay off your loan.

How does a loan with a balloon payment work? This type of payment usually comes due at the end of the loan term and acts as the final payment on the loan. A balloon payment can be two times or more your regular monthly loan payment. Depending on the type of loan and your regular payment, the amount you pay as a lump sum at the end of the term could be thousands of dollars.

“This loan is designed for borrowers with fluctuating income,” says Harold Trinh-Moore, mortgage broker and owner of JH Moore Inc. residential and commercial lending in Fort Worth, Texas. “It gives them the ability to pay as little or as much as they want to.”

Loans with balloon payments are typically short-term borrowing options. For example, your loan term may only extend for five to seven years before the larger final payment comes due. Your lender will give you an amortization schedule that breaks down your payments, including the principal and interest amount due each month, along with the final balloon payment.

[Read: Best Mortgage Lenders.]

What Types of Loans Have Balloon Payments?

The most common types of loans borrowers can expect a balloon payment with include mortgages, car loans and business loans.

Buying a Home With a Balloon Payment Loan

Mortgage lenders can structure a home loan to have a larger final payment, with buyers making smaller payments in the meantime. Sometimes, payments are interest only, which means that your monthly payment is applied to the interest on the loan, not the principal.

A balloon payment mortgage could be a good option for a homebuyer who has a lower income when initially purchasing the home but who expects it to increase significantly by the time the loan is scheduled to be paid in full. These loans shouldn’t be confused with adjustable-rate mortgages, which allow you to make payments at a lower interest rate but then adjust that rate several years into the loan term.

Qualified mortgages — home loans designed to ensure you’re more likely to repay what you borrowed — typically don’t allow for balloon payments.

Car Loan Guidelines for Balloon Payments

If you’re financing a new or used car through a dealer, bank or online lender, you may have the option to get a loan with a balloon payment. The basic concept is the same as with a mortgage: You make monthly payments at the amount established by your lender for a set period of time, then make one bigger payment to close out the loan.

Depending on the lender and your loan terms, your interest rate could be fixed or variable. Whether you can get a vehicle loan with a balloon payment may depend on the make, model and year of the car you’re buying; its estimated value; and the loan term length you want.

[Read: Best Small Business Loans.]

Business Loan Balloon Payments

A business loan featuring a balloon payment allows you to make smaller payments for a set time before you pay the rest of the loan in full. For example, say you want to open a new location for your restaurant. You could purchase a piece of commercial real estate with a short-term loan that has a balloon payment due after five years. You’ll get the capital you need to open your new location, and you’ll have some time to ramp up your business cash flow to pay the balloon payment, when the time comes.

Is a Balloon Loan a Good Idea?

Any time you’re borrowing money, there are pros and cons to consider. But balloon loans require special consideration because they are riskier than other types of loans.

The chief risk is that you won’t have the money to repay the loan once the final payment is due. If you miss your last payment, your lender could repossess your car. With a business loan, the lender could take possession of any assets used to secure the loan as collateral. If you default on the balloon payment for a mortgage, the greatest risk is losing the home to foreclosure. In all three cases, defaulting on the loan could damage your credit scores and put you at risk of being sued by the lender to collect any remaining money owed.

On the other hand, a balloon loan can be useful if you have the means to manage the bigger payment at the end. Making smaller payments initially can make it easier to pursue financial goals, like buying a car or a home or starting a business, when you’re not earning as much money. As your income grows, you can set aside the money you’ll need to make the balloon payment or make additional payments against the principal beforehand, if the lender allows it.

What Happens When a Balloon Payment Comes Due?

You’ll need to make your balloon payment to satisfy the terms of your loan agreement. If you don’t have the cash on hand, there are other options for managing a balloon payment without risking default or credit score damage.

Refinance the Loan

When you refinance, you take out a new loan to pay off the old one. So, if you have a car loan or mortgage with a balloon payment due in the next two months, you could refinance the outstanding loan balance into a traditional loan.

“Even if you can refinance your way out of it, you’re more likely to end up paying a lot more than you bargained for,” McClary says.

When you have a balloon loan, most of what you pay monthly goes toward the interest, rather than the principal. If you refinance into a new loan, you might still be paying down a balance that’s close to what you borrowed the first time around. That means all the interest you’ve already paid could be wasted money.

[Read: Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders.]

Sell the Asset

An alternative to taking out a new loan to manage a balloon payment is simply selling the asset that was used to secure it. In the case of an auto loan, that would mean the car you purchased. With a mortgage, it would be your home.

The obvious drawback is that you don’t get to keep the asset. But selling and potentially pocketing some cash after paying off the loan could be preferable to losing the asset to repossession or foreclosure. The key is being able to sell the asset after its value appreciates. If your home’s value drops, you might make a smaller profit on the sale or end up owing money at closing.

Whether you plan to sell the asset or refinance into a new loan, it’s good to give yourself plenty of time before the final loan payment is due, Igor Mitic, co-founder of financial education site Fortunly, says. Waiting until the last minute to try to sell your home or get approved for a new car loan could backfire if you end up missing the balloon payment deadline.

Review Your Financials Before Committing to a Balloon Loan

Trinh-Moore says whether a balloon loan is right for you depends largely on your lifestyle and cash flow. If you’re self-employed, for example, your monthly income may not be as predictable as it would be if you collected a regular paycheck from an employer.

In addition to current income, consider your future earning potential as well as your current monthly expenses and how they may change over time. This can help you decide if a balloon loan makes sense for you.

More from U.S. News

How to Find Startup Business Loans

How Does a Condo Mortgage Work?

How Piggyback Loans Work

What Is a Balloon Payment for a Loan? originally appeared on usnews.com