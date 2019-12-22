What Can You Do With a Business Degree?

People with a business degree say it prepares them for a number of jobs, since understanding how to start and…

People with a business degree say it prepares them for a number of jobs, since understanding how to start and run a profitable venture is a major plus in many careers.

“A business degree, whether it is at the undergraduate or Ph.D. level, allows you to understand how to make money off of anything,” Layton J. Cox, a second-year MBA student at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, wrote in an email.

“Business degree-holders learn the basics of how to determine what a good business opportunity looks like and then how to maximize the amount of money made from this opportunity,” says Cox, who received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona.

The utility of a business degree isn’t restricted to for-profit companies, says Elissa Sangster, CEO of Forté Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase the representation of women in business schools and executive roles.

Even nonprofit organizations and government agencies can benefit from the expertise of business degree recipients, since both types of employers need to use money wisely, says Sangster, who previously held a position as the assistant dean and director of the MBA program with the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas–Austin.

The problem-solving ability and creativity cultivated by a business degree “can be applied across industries and across functions,” she adds.

While obviously there are some jobs that typically are not attainable with only a business degree, such as engineering and physician jobs, she says, the credential is valuable in many fields.

“I’m pretty sure nobody needs to be performing surgery because they’re a business major,” Sangster says. “There’s some limits on how many different kinds of things you can go out there and do.”

However, a business education provides many marketable skills, including “insight into the people, the process (and) the product” of any given organization and an instinct for figuring out what an organization needs in order to thrive, Sangster says.

Business Degree Jobs

Business degree recipients say they are positioned for an array of job opportunities.

For instance, Paige Arnof-Fenn, an MBA recipient and the founder and CEO of the Mavens & Moguls marketing firm, says her Harvard MBA classmates have found a variety of ways to use their business degrees. According to Arnof-Fenn, they are working in many types of jobs, including:

— Corporate positions.

— Jobs at startups.

— Nonprofit management roles.

— Government and public service occupations.

— Serving and volunteering on boards.

“There are no shortage of organizations that can benefit from a well trained businessperson,” Arnof-Fenn, whose bachelor’s degree is in economics, wrote in an email. She adds that a trained business professional can form compelling strategies, plans and budgets and that they can also lead and motivate colleagues.

Cox notes that business school grads tend to flock to industries where they can receive high compensation.

“Most business degree-holders enter business to make money,” he says. “This means they gravitate towards fields that are growing fast and have high margins. Right now, technology is a huge field. Before the recession, real estate was a popular option. Any field with fast growth and profits will be enticing for a recent business grad.”

Anne Balazs, who has a Ph.D. in business administration and serves as dean of the University of Toledo College of Business and Innovation in Ohio, describes a business degree as an eminently practical, highly versatile credential.

Business programs teach technically minded, creatively oriented students how to recognize business opportunities and execute their business ideas, she wrote in an email.

Business students also learn how to “promote their work, manage their finances, assemble teams of people, harness data they receive and produce, prepare for the future, and contribute to the economic development of their communities,” she says.

Jobs that require analytical and quantitative skills, such as finance and data analytics positions, tend to be the highest-paying occupations for business grads since math and diagnostic skills are “always in demand,” Balazs says.

Meanwhile, accounting and sales jobs are “time-honored” and “very attractive” options for business school alumni, Balazs adds. “The ability to manage wealth and ‘big data’ is a talent that employers are seeking.”

Another field to consider is supply chain management, she says.

“Supply chain managers are sought worldwide to keep up with global manufacturing and distribution trends,” Balazs explains, adding that the transportation and health sectors are also industries with tremendous opportunities for those with a business degree.

“Whether it is the delivery of a service or the manufacture of an autonomous vehicle, these two industries are moving at lightning speed,” Balazs suggests. “Meeting the needs of a crowded planet, economically and efficiently, requires attending to these two areas.”

Arnof-Fenn says she knows from experience that a business degree is a valuable credential.

“I know having an MBA helped my resume stand out to get interviews and gave me credibility as an entrepreneur,” she says. “I am so much happier in a career that allows me to use both sides of my brain, explore a more creative path and use my business acumen in all sizes and types of businesses from the very largest public companies to venture-backed startups and now running my own firm.”

