What a Dermatologist Is and How to Become One: A Guide for Aspiring Doctors

The skin is a vital and expansive organ, covering the entire human body, shielding internal organs and preventing the entry of harsh chemicals and dangerous pathogens into the body. That is one reason why, when a person suffers a burn that destroys a large amount of skin, he or she may die without swift and effective medical intervention.

Thus, dermatology plays a pivotal role in the practice of medicine.

“Dermatology is a great and unique specialty in that it allows you to diagnose and evaluate problems just by looking at the skin,” Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist with the MDCS dermatology practice in New York and chief medical correspondent with the Certain Dri antiperspirant over-the-counter medication company.

“The skin can tell a lot about a person’s health, and often you can use the skin to help better understand other medical issues, as well,” says Garshick, a clinical assistant professor of dermatology with the Weill Cornell Medical College at Cornell University.

Aspiring physicians who are curious about this specialty ought to understand the definition of dermatology, why the field is important and what it is like to work as a dermatologist.

A Clear Definition: What Is a Dermatologist?

A dermatologist is a specialist physician who is an expert at treating health conditions that affect the skin, hair and nails and who also understands the symptoms of full-body health conditions that can appear visibly on the body. They are skilled at determining whether the cause of a rash or another skin abnormality is an external factor, such as the sun, or an internal cause, such as lupus.

Dr. Richard Edelson, chair of the department of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine in Connecticut, says that the enormous breadth of dermatology is part of what attracts many med students to the specialty, since these students often feel “a sense of claustrophobia in other specialties.”

There is a common misconception that dermatology is a “narrow specialty” when it is a highly complex area of medicine, Edelson says.

“Dermatology, in terms of its subject matter and sub-specializations, is the broadest, not the narrowest (specialty),” he says, adding that dermatologists can focus on pediatric dermatology, adult dermatology, surgery or pathology and can also concentrate on health conditions such as allergies and cancers.

“Dermatology textbooks are larger than even a textbook on cancer,” says Edelson, an influential dermatology researcher and a former director of the Yale Cancer Center.

Garshick agrees that dermatology is a medical specialty filled with variety.

“As a dermatologist, you are trained to be able to perform surgeries, address complex medical conditions requiring medications, diagnose and treat skin cancer, perform cosmetic procedures including injectables and lasers, as well as take care of children and adults, allowing you to treat a whole family from the baby to the grandparent,” she says.

A common misconception about the field, dermatologists say, is the idea that their area of medicine is all about optimizing and improving physical appearance through elective cosmetic procedures. Although some dermatologists concentrate on aesthetics and many offer optional cosmetic treatments, dermatologists are trained to do many medically necessary procedures that have nothing to do with beauty, such as removing skin cancer.

Another common mistaken impression, according to dermatologists, is that the field is less demanding than other areas of medicine. Dermatologists say that although the bulk of their work is done on an outpatient basis and emergency operations are rare, the work is all-consuming.

“Most people have a false sense that we have an ‘easy’ lifestyle,” Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist with the Montgomery Dermatology, LLC practice based in Pennsylvania, wrote in an email. “Although I concede that we have more control over our lifestyles given the outpatient nature of our practices, the reality is that the sheer volume of demand for our services we must manage is simply not for everyone.”

Ilyas says that her job as a dermatologist is difficult but rewarding.

“We see a lot of patients,” she says. “I do not take breaks. I do not sit down for lunch. I go right through the day going room to room to room. I switch gears constantly. I can go from a skin cancer screening in one room, to acne in the next, to a melanoma excision, to psoriasis in the next, to botox, to a wart, to an autoimmune rash, to a boil, to a laser — all in the span of a few hours. We just keep moving.”

Future dermatologists can expect high pay. According to the Medscape Dermatologist Compensation Report 2019, which readers may access for free if they register for a Medscape account, the average U.S. dermatologist salary for 2019 is $419,000, up $27,000 from 2018.

Why Dermatology Matters

Skin is highly visible, which means that skin diseases can shape self-perception and affect the way people present themselves to the world. Plus, the size of the skin means that a major problem with it can cause significant discomfort throughout the entire body.

Like every component of the human body, a person’s skin can be a place where severe and fatal illnesses begin and fester, including cancers. Moreover, because it covers the body, the skin is often where serious systematic illnesses — immune system disorders, genetic abnormalities, infectious diseases, malignant tumors — are most immediately obvious.

Edelson discovered the mechanisms behind a skin disease that was previously called mycosis fungoides, which he renamed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma since it is a type of cancer. He subsequently devised the photopheresis treatment for that cancer.

There are rapid ongoing advancements in the field of dermatology based on scientific discoveries relating to immunology, genetics and molecular biology, Edelson notes.

How to Become a Dermatologist

Dermatology is a highly selective specialty, so aspiring doctors who wish to enter it should know that they will need stellar med school credentials in order to start a career within the field.

Extraordinary medical school grades, high licensing exam scores, solid performance in clinical rotations, compelling recommendation letters and impressive research experiences are all typically necessary in order to qualify for a dermatology residency, according to med school faculty who specialize in dermatology.

“When we would interview candidates, I was always surprised by how many of the applicants had near-perfect scores,” says Dr. William L. Camp Jr., an adjunct assistant professor of dermatology with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio.

Camp, a board-certified dermatologist and a founder and medical director of Lucent Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center in Beachwood, Ohio, estimates that about about half of people chosen for dermatology residencies are members of the Alpha Omega Alpha academic honorary society.

Camp says that someone who dreams of becoming a dermatologist should aim to get accepted to a med school with a strong dermatology department that has influential faculty and an abundance of ongoing research. Having access to potential dermatology mentors who can get you involved in their research projects and write recommendation letters on your behalf is a great way to increase your odds of getting into the competitive specialty, he says.

One positive indication about a med school, Camp adds, is when it receives an abundance of National Institutes of Health funding for dermatology research.

Dermatologists say those who hope to join their ranks should look at whether prospective med schools offer clinical rotations in dermatology. They say it’s also prudent to find out how early a med student may complete a clinical rotation in dermatology — the sooner, the better.

How to Determine if Dermatology Is Right for You

This specialty requires a meticulous, disciplined approach, and it’s impossible to do well without strong visual observation skills, dermatologists say. In addition, the specialty requires a strong interest in medical science because new technologies are rapidly transforming the field by, for instance, introducing more effective treatments for psoriasis and other conditions that were previously difficult to address.

Dermatologists add that their specialty demands both an encyclopedic memory of the thousands of health problems that can manifest on the skin, hair and nails and the ability to recognize the symptoms of these maladies.

“Much of dermatology is very detail-oriented, and it requires that an individual finds those details to be exciting and interesting,” Dr. Robin Evans, a board-certified dermatologist with the Southern Connecticut Dermatology private practice, wrote in an email.

“The cosmetic aspects of dermatology require an individual who feels good about making people look good,” adds Evans, who is also a clinical instructor for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City and a member of the medical staff at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut.

Dr. Peterson Pierre, a board-certified dermatologist with the Pierre Skin Care Institute in California, notes that dermatology is “a very visual field” that demands an ability to accurately interpret the visible symptoms of an illness. “You have to be able to process information just by looking at it,” he says.

Pierre adds that dermatologists need both a compassionate disposition, so that they can provide comfort to patients in distress, and “an inquisitive mind” that helps them solve medical mysteries.

“A lot of times you have to try to figure out the puzzle,” he says. “The patient presents with certain symptoms. You have to figure out what’s going on there.”

