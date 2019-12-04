Weight Gain Over the Holidays

‘Tis the season for pumpkin pies, holiday cookies and gingerbread houses. It’s also the time of year often associated with…

‘Tis the season for pumpkin pies, holiday cookies and gingerbread houses. It’s also the time of year often associated with over-indulgence and its friend weight gain. But should you forgo all of those delicious holiday treats just to keep your skinny jeans feeling skinny? How likely are you to actually gain weight between now and 2020?

Holiday Weight Gain Myth?

Although the possibility of holiday weight gain has pervaded popular culture as a near inevitability, the average weight gain is actually only about one pound from mid-November to mid-January, according to a study published in Physiology and Behavior. Yes, one pound. This is the amount of weight you could easily gain or lose across any one week, depending on your eating and activity levels.

This suggests that a piece of cafe latte turtle cake is worth the splurge and unlikely to have a lasting effect on your waistline. (Note to self: Don’t make it a habit to Google “best holiday desserts.”)

In fact, there’s a large body of research that suggests that we’re better off indulging a bit because the effort involved in avoiding food may actually exhaust our ability to eat healthily. In other words, every time you tell yourself, “I will not have a single cookie,” you may be setting yourself up for failure.

Chances are that there are a lot of other things on your mind and too many cookies to say no to, so you’re not going to be able to keep up the no-cookie mantra.

Saying No Backfires

Further, a phenomena referred to as ironic processing by psychologists makes it likely that the more you try to avoid holiday goodies, the more you’ll be dreaming of sugar plums. Ironic processing is what happens when you try not to think about something.

The very act of trying not to think about something tends to lead us to actually think about it. Keep telling yourself, “I will not have a single cookie,” and the downside is that you’ll be thinking a lot about cookies.

The best advice across the holidays is probably to not worry too much about what you eat. Try not to spend a lot of mental energy on your food choices. This doesn’t mean you can eat everything in sight with the thought that you’ll create new habits on January first. (New Year’s resolutions rarely work.)

Try These Tactics Instead

There are, however, some factors that may place you at risk of weight gain across the holidays and others that may prove to be protective.

First, if you want to be proactive against the possibility of weight gain — across the holidays or whenever — you could consider monitoring your weight. For a variety of reasons, I don’t typically recommend regular weigh-ins. (Regular weight monitoring can be distressing to some people, especially those with a history of disordered eating. Further, daily weigh-ins focus you on your weight, which isn’t synonymous with health.)

However, a study published just this year found that individuals that weighed themselves daily were less likely to gain weight across the holidays than a control group that did not participate in regular weigh-ins.

It’s typical and to be expected that your weight will fluctuate from day to day, but a consistent uptick across more than a few days could serve as a nudge to lay off the fruitcake for a few days.

Other research published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests the unfortunate close timing of Thanksgiving and December holidays may be part of the problem, placing Americans more at risk of year-end weight gain than individuals from other countries that don’t celebrate both of these holidays.

Individuals don’t tend to lose their holiday weight for months (if ever), so the cumulative effect of back-to-back holidays may put people on a path towards poor habits and weight gain that’s not readily lost. Of course, this isn’t to suggest that you skip Thanksgiving, just that you appreciate the risk of staying in holiday mode for too many weeks in a row.

Individuals who tend to maintain higher body weights are also more vulnerable to holiday weight gain. It’s not clear why this is, but it may be due to the unfortunate effects of diet culture on an individual’s approach to coping with challenging food environments (or a break room full of gingerbread cookies).

The Diet and Weight Gain Cycle

There seems to be a cyclical relationship between dieting and weight gain, with diet attempts potentially being part of the cause of higher body weight. Further, ironic processing may come into play. Individuals who weigh more may be primed to try to avoid holiday treats, setting themselves up to crave and indulge in more of these sweets. I wrote about it in my book ” Smart People Don’t Diet.”

The prospect of gaining a single pound in December is hardly something that anyone should lose sleep about. However, for those that do gain more weight, some research suggests it’s possible that some people never lose this weight.

As with most things in life, we have options: To eggnog or to not? To stuff yourself with stuffing or skip feeling stuffed? To catch the gingerbread man or let him catch us?

Guilt Doesn’t Work

Holiday enjoyment can and should involve delicious food. The experience of guilt is unlikely to change our choices for the better. Most likely you’ll have no problem ringing in the new year in your favorite festive attire, regardless of whether or not you have cafe latte turtle cake a few times between now and 2020.

