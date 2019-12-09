W. Street mixed…Avoiding recession?…FED’s Volcker dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street as investors weigh the possibility of more U.S. tariffs…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street as investors weigh the possibility of more U.S. tariffs on China kicking in. Gains for communications and technology companies are being offset by losses elsewhere in the market, including energy and industrials. At 10:42 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 edged up 1 point, to 3,147. The Dow was down 28 points, to 27,987. The Nasdaq rose 13 points, to 8,669. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Business economists expect U.S. economic growth to slow this year and next, but they say the economy will avoid recession. If it does, that will extend a record-breaking expansion already in its 11th year. The latest survey by 53 forecasters with the National Association for Business Economics shows that they expect economic growth to slow from 2.9% last year to 2.3% in 2019 and 1.8% in 2020. Despite worries over President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the economists put the odds of a recession starting at just 5% this year, 21% in the first half of 2020 and 43% by the end of next year.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker has died at age 92. Volcker headed the central bank from 1979 to 1987. When he took over, the economy was suffering from runaway inflation. Volcker pushed interest rates to historic highs to tame it, triggering a recession. More recently, President Barack Obama made him an economic adviser when he took office after the financial crisis of 2008. Volcker took charge of the Fed in August 1979, when the U.S. economy was slipping into the grip of runaway inflation. Consumer prices skyrocketed 13 percent in 1979 and then by the same amount again in 1980. Volcker worked relentlessly to bring prices under control.

UNDATED (AP) — UnitedHealth plans to acquire Diplomat Pharmacy at a steep discount about a month after the specialty drug provider said it may not be able to make its debt payments. United Health Group’s OptumRx says the company will spend $4 for each share of Diplomat in a cash tender offer. That’s 31% cheaper than the stock’s closing price of $5.81 on Friday. Shares of Diplomat tumbled in early trading.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana trucking company with nearly 4,000 employees says it has filed for bankruptcy and will shut down all operations. Just days ago, two former company officials were charged in a fraud scheme. Celadon Group says it faces significant costs related to a federal investigation and also must deal with debt and “enormous challenges” in the industry. Celadon says it was the largest provider of international truckload services in North America. Earlier this year, Celadon agreed to pay $42 million to settle securities fraud allegations stemming from falsely reporting profits and assets.

