Vegan Potluck Ideas

Vegan diets are attracting more followers for reasons that range from animal welfare and environmental concerns to the potential health benefits of a plant-based diet. Not just plant-centric, the vegan diet goes a step beyond other plant-based approaches and even a vegetarian diet, says Shelley Wood, a clinical dietitian with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

“Both vegans and vegetarians exclude flesh from meat, poultry and fish. Vegetarians often eat dairy and eggs, but vegans exclude any foods from animal sources, including honey, and get their nutrition exclusively from plants,” she explains. This means vegans limit their foods to fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds.

Easy vegan substitutions

A vegan diet includes no animal products. Therefore, you may need to make some substitutions to certain dishes to meet the definition of vegan. For example:

— Milk can be replaced with a non-dairy option such as almond or coconut milk.

— Eggs can be replaced with applesauce, bananas and commercially available egg replacement products.

— Meat can be swapped for beans, eggplant, mushrooms or tofu.

— Cheese can be swapped for cheese made with nut milks or tofu.

— Butter can be swapped for coconut or vegetable oil.

— Honey can be replaced by maple syrup or agave nectar.

The power of a vegan potluck

Joshua Awesome, creator of Kindly Thrive, an IT and marketing support firm focused on serving nonprofit organizations and vegan businesses, has organized a lot of potlucks and other vegan-themed events over the years. Also the founder of Inland Northwest Vegans, a nonprofit vegan association in Spokane, Washington, Awesome says potlucks can be a great way to bring other people into the lifestyle in a very approachable way.

The diversity and abundance that characterize a potluck can be a great antidote to the idea that there’s not much that vegans can eat. In fact, there’s an overwhelming range of options available to people following a vegan diet.

Look for transitional dishes.

Cindy Aase, co-founder of Sandpoint Vegetarians, a vegetarian society based in Sandpoint, Idaho, has participated in dozens of vegan potluck meals over the years and says that “easy transitional dishes like lasagna, stuffed bell peppers and enchiladas are very popular.”

Awesome agrees that comfort food options such as vegan macaroni and cheese and jalapeno poppers are crowd-pleasers at events he organizes.

Replace the meat and cheese in familiar recipes.

It’s relatively easy to take the meat out of lasagna. There are plenty of vegan-friendly proteins. You can saute tempeh, a protein-rich soybean-based product, or mushrooms instead of meat. A robust mix of spices such as oregano and garlic powder add the Italian flavors of lasagna without the meat. In enchiladas, you can replace the meat with black beans and a dash of cumin and chili powder.

Commercially available vegan cheese options abound, but you can also make your own vegan cheese at home. Blend a mixture of soy milk, raw cashews, almond meal, lemon juice, grape seed oil or olive oil, miso paste, spices and agar powder, which will help the cheese set. Add a dash of nutritional yeast into the mix for a cheesy flavor and for a boost of beneficial vitamin B12, which can be challenging for vegans to get enough of.

More than just veggies

There’s a lot more to vegan food than just vegetables, Aase says. Think whole grains and legumes. She notes that “there are more options for vegan products all the time, and creative vegan chefs seem limitless in creating more and more exciting menus.”

Some popular suggestions for your next vegan potluck include:

— Pasta, quinoa or couscous salads that sub in vegan mayonnaise for traditional egg- and dairy-based mayonnaise.

— Bean salads that use olive oil dressings instead of cream-based salad dressings.

— Homemade salsa and chips.

— Roll-ups and finger sandwiches that feature fresh vegetables, grilled tempeh and vegan spreads, like a roasted red pepper dip or white bean hummus.

— Mashed or roasted chickpea-based dips and snacks.

— Seven-layer dip that incorporates vegan cheese, avocado and different kinds of beans for a creamy, delicious texture.

Holiday treats

If you decide to go vegan, keeping up that commitment during the holidays, when many people feast on turkey or ham, can be challenging. But Awesome says it’s easy to find work-arounds that are just as delicious and can make you forget you aren’t using animal products at all. “During the holidays, my most requested item is my take on the Gentle Chef’s vegan pumpkin pie,” which uses ground cashews, non-dairy milk and potato starch to replace all the eggs and evaporated milk usually found in conventional pumpkin pie recipes.

“Last year I produced over 80 pies for the season,” for various events and gatherings, he says. “So many people who do not even like pumpkin pie love the one that I have put together.”

Don’t forget dessert.

A vegan potluck can be a great place to try out new fruit-forward desserts and recipes that replace eggs and dairy with plant-based ingredients, such as dairy-free chocolate and cream made with nut milk. Fruit salads and muffins made with vegan eggs, dairy and milk products are also great, shareable options for any potluck.

Tips for a vegan potluck:

— Make simple swaps of animal products for plant-based options, like almond milk for cow’s milk or coconut oil for butter.

— Get creative with conventional comfort foods by subbing vegan-friendly ingredients, such as mushrooms or tempeh for meat in lasagna.

— Try pasta, quinoa or couscous salads.

— Dishes for a potluck can suit a wide range of tastes and preferences.

— Look for comfort foods and holiday favorites that can be modified for the vegan diet.

