Type 1 Diabetes Has an Impact on the Whole Family

Type 1 diabetes is a disorder that occurs when the pancreas stops producing enough insulin to regulate blood sugar. Those diagnosed with the chronic condition must take insulin to control blood glucose levels and live a healthy life.

Type 1 diabetes usually begins in childhood, or during the teen and young adult years. For parents, a child’s diagnosis can be shocking and upsetting. There is no cure for diabetes, so treatment begins right at diagnosis and continues for one’s entire life.

Fortunately, with consistent treatment and a healthy lifestyle, those with this form of diabetes, formerly called juvenile diabetes, can lead a full and long life. Still, while this knowledge is comforting, the daily management of a child’s diabetes can be overwhelming for parents — requiring blood sugar monitoring, insulin administration and supervision of food intake. There are many unanticipated ways that this diagnosis and treatment can impact children with the disease, parents and even siblings.

Parents frequently tell me that managing their child’s diabetes feels like a full-time job. The commitment required can make it difficult to have enough time and emotional energy for other children, their partner or a job. I often here the word “depleted” used by parents as they describe their struggles to meet the needs of their child with Type 1 diabetes and do everything else.

When parents feel this way, it’s a sign that they need more support. It’s important to communicate with a partner, grandparents, friends and even a trusted babysitter to get help. Parents are always the primary caregiver, but it is valuable to teach those willing and able to help manage a child’s care in order to disconnect temporarily but regularly to nurture oneself.

Exercise, socializing and sleep are necessary in order to return to the family reinvigorated for the day ahead. Empowering others to help also offers parents the opportunity to spend individual time with a sibling who might be feeling they need to fight for attention. Siblings can struggle with this especially in the immediate aftermath of a diagnosis, when parents are spending a great deal of time talking about and managing Type 1 diabetes.

Siblings can become resentful and even jealous of the attention received by their brother or sister. And that can be difficult for a parent to understand since the reason for the attention is a medical diagnosis. Siblings require positive attention and compassion in acknowledging their feelings so that they don’t start acting out negatively in order to get attention.

Of course, it’s still the child diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes who experiences the most dramatic changes. The pressure that parents feel to make sure that the child’s medical needs are being met may make it difficult for them to focus on the emotional turmoil the child feels as they move through the stages of accepting the lifestyle changes that need to be made with this diagnosis. This is especially true for older children and teens, even when they were diagnosed at a very young age.

Lifestyle changes that impact socializing or make a child feel too different often cause kids and teens to push back and rebel. They might refuse to eat in a compliant manner, have temper tantrums and meltdowns during insulin administration or blood tests, or start to show signs of sadness, withdrawal or anger. Needles, pumps, changed eating and doctor appointments make it difficult for the child to ever get an emotional break from their diabetes, and cause them to worry about their long-term health and ability to lead a normal life.

If a parent observes that their child is angry or may be depressed, it is important to seek help. Children with chronic illness can benefit greatly from speaking with a mental health professional to help manage and resolve these feelings. This can be especially beneficial for children who tend to keep those feelings to themselves. For instance, some kids may feel bad sharing their true feelings with their parents because they know how hard their parents work to care for them.

Even the most understanding and patient parents might find themselves locked in frequent arguments with their children about making healthy lifestyle choices. That’s because when it comes to diabetes, a healthy lifestyle in the early years will have an impact on the child’s health not only now but also into adulthood. This knowledge bumps up against the developing brain of a child or teen, which is not yet good at understanding the impact of today’s behavior on tomorrow’s health.

Kids often believe themselves to be invincible and invulnerable to harm — even in the face of factual information to the contrary. This same developing brain also makes it difficult for kids to postpone pursuing their immediate desires, even with the knowledge that certain choices might not be good for their health. As a result, no matter what a parent or doctor says, kids — who desperately want to feel normal — will often ignore the facts and make choices that aren’t the best for their health.

Parents who observe this kind of pattern are far more likely to succeed in addressing it by responding with gentle communication, understanding and patience, rather than yelling, arguing and punishment. Kids are more likely to change destructive behaviors when they feel validated and understood. A parent might say, for example, “It must be incredibly difficult for you to have to think about what you eat every single time you’re with friends.” That’s much less likely to result in an argument than asserting, “You know you’re not supposed to eat that much sugar. Can’t you be more responsible?”

A Type 1 diabetes diagnosis and treatment and the emotional experiences surrounding that will last a lifetime for a child and the entire family. There will be ups and downs as well as good times and struggles. Parents must be patient not only with their child, but also with themselves as they travel the path of supporting a child through the medical and psychological journey and self-identification as a person with a chronic illness. Ask for support and accept it when you’re able so you’re not walking that road alone.

