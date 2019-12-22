Tourism Boom Pushes Upgrades to Holy Land Guesthouses

JERUSALEM — Just outside Jerusalem’s Old City Walls, a dozen rooms inside the 19th century St. Vincent DePaul Monastery are…

JERUSALEM — Just outside Jerusalem’s Old City Walls, a dozen rooms inside the 19th century St. Vincent DePaul Monastery are ready to welcome pilgrims and tourists as part of the new Dar Mamilla guest house. With walls of exposed stone, high arched windows and private bathrooms stocked with organic olive oil soap and mirrors framed with handmade mosaics, the rooms are more boutique hotel than basic accommodations.

“We wanted to create a modern and natural feel,” says Clara Borio, manager of Pro Terra Sancta, a Roman Catholic non-profit organization that runs Dar Mamilla, which opened in November. “And no, there is no curfew. People are on vacation, they need to feel free.”

As tourism grows here, new Christian guesthouses are opening, and others are expanding and renovating to better accommodate not just a growing number of visitors, but also their changing standards.

“Pilgrims today are looking for Wi-Fi, and amenities like coffee machines and minibars, along with good views and food,” says Yosef Barakat, general director of the Vatican-owned Notre Dame Center, a 131-year-old guesthouse that recently upgraded its rooms and public spaces, and is awaiting approval of a building permit to add 145 more rooms, bringing its total to about 300. The guesthouse offers foot massages for tired pilgrims’ feet, and its rooftop Cheese and Wine restaurant offers a private-label wine, more than 40 types of imported cheese, and sweeping views of the Old City and surrounding landscape.

Israeli and Palestinian officials expect a record high number of visitors to Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Bethlehem, renowned as the place of Jesus’ birth, this Christmas season. This caps off a year that will bring about 4.5 million visitors to Israel, up from 2.9 million in 2016, due mainly to the relative calm in Israeli-Palestinian tensions and increased marketing efforts overseas, according to Israel’s tourism ministry. About 55% of visitors are Christian, and 1 out of every 5 tourists to Israel consider themselves a pilgrim, with various churches playing a key role in contributing to the country’s tourism.

“I would like to thank you for helping the pilgrims,” Israel’s tourism minister, Yariv Levin told an annual government Christmas reception for church and Christian leaders last week in Jerusalem.

In addition to upgrading infrastructure at holy sites, churches are focused on maintaining and expanding accommodations for pilgrims because it is part of a long tradition and brings income to the local Christian community.

“Before our renovation project, we saw that we were losing guests to other hotels in the city,” Barakat says. Keeping the guesthouse fully booked ensures employment for about 170 local Christians, he says.

Providing income is also part of the goal of Dar Mamilla, where proceeds help support the three remaining sisters at St. Vincent DePaul Monastery, who run a kindergarten for impoverished children and a nursing home for people with disabilities. In Bethlehem, income from the association’s Dar al Majus guesthouse, with views of the Nativity Church and farm-to-table breakfasts, helps support elderly and poor families. Currently expanding into a neighboring building, the guest house also employs local construction workers and mosaic artists, and buys its supplies in the neighborhood.

“It is a place of meeting between visitors to Bethlehem and locals,” says Beata Andonia, manager of Dar al-Majus.

While increased income from more bookings helps fund upgrades at guesthouses, many also rely on donations. Years of fundraising led to the addition earlier this year of a dozen rooms at the Austrian Hospice, a Roman Catholic guesthouse built in 1850 just inside Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate.

On the other side of the Old City, near the Jaffa Gate, the Anglican Christ Church Guesthouse is currently renovating its interior courtyard, a tranquil place filled with gardens adjacent to the oldest Protestant Church in the Middle East, built in 1849. It is now raising money to update its rooms and dining area, including replacing the heavy old-fashioned brown wooden furniture with something more modern.

“This place really needs a facelift,” says its director, Paul Dilcher. “We won’t ever be a five-star, but I think we can become a really classy three-star. But we don’t want to put the price for that on the backs of the guests.” Like the other guesthouses, it aims to keep prices low, currently charging $150 a night for a double room, compared to an average of about $200 a night at this time of year at the city’s hotels, according to the travel website Kayak.

On the shore of the Sea of Galilee — another key site for Christian visitors due to its many references in the Bible — the Magdala Guest House, featuring 160 rooms, a restaurant, chapel and swimming pool, will open its doors in January.

But the supply of moderately priced accommodations that cater to large groups on bus tours, one of the most popular ways to visit the Holy Land, still lags behind demand, says Elisa Moed, CEO of Travelujah, an Israel-based tour company catering to Christian visitors.

“We are in dire need of four-star hotels that meet travelers’ needs, especially those traveling as a community that want space to eat together, worship together,” Moed says. “We have to book a year ahead.”

Barakat, at the Notre Dame Center, also says there is a limit for how far guest houses will go to compete with hotels in Israel, which has seen a growing number of luxury accommodations in recent years.

“We still consider ourselves a guesthouse and not a hotel,” he says. “After all, we belong to the Vatican.”

