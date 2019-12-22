The Most Tax-Friendly States to Retire

Reduce your retirement tax bills. Retirees can help their savings last longer by moving to a place with lower taxes.…

Reduce your retirement tax bills.

Retirees can help their savings last longer by moving to a place with lower taxes. These states don’t tax Social Security or pension income. However, they have very different property and sales tax rates, which should also be taken into consideration, according to data from Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting, the Tax Foundation and the U.S. Census Bureau. Check out these low-tax places to retire.

Alabama

The state of Alabama doesn’t tax Social Security benefits. Traditional pension payments are also excluded from taxable state income. Property owners in Alabama paid a median of just $591 in real estate taxes in 2018. The state sales tax rate is also a relatively low 4%, but there may be additional local sales taxes in some areas of the state.

Alaska

Alaska is the only state with no state income tax and no state sales tax. However, property taxes can be high. Homeowners paid a median of $3,250 for real estate taxes in 2018. Residents who have lived in the state for at least a year also receive an annual payout from an oil wealth trust fund, which was $1,606 in 2019.

Florida

Year-round warm weather isn’t the only perk of retirement in Florida. The state doesn’t levy an income tax. Real estate taxes were a median of $1,938 across the state in 2018. The state sales tax rate is 6%.

Illinois

The state of Illinois allows retiree residents to subtract their Social Security and pension income from their federal adjusted gross income. But real estate taxes are high, costing homeowners a median of $4,480 in 2018. Shoppers also pay a 6.25% sales tax on many purchases.

Mississippi

Pension and Social Security payments can be subtracted or excluded from state taxable income in Mississippi. Median real estate taxes were just $960 in 2018. However, Mississippi has a relatively high state sales tax rate of 7%.

Nevada

The casinos and nightlife could be what draws you to Nevada, but you might stay for the low tax rates. Nevada doesn’t have a state income tax. The median real estate tax bill was $1,640 in 2018. The state sales tax rate is 6.85%.

New Hampshire

The only forms of income New Hampshire taxes are dividends and interest. There is also no state sales tax. Property taxes, however, are among the highest in the country. Homeowners paid a median of $5,641 for real estate taxes in 2018.

Pennsylvania

Social Security benefits are not included in taxable income in the state of Pennsylvania. Distributions from 401(k)s and similar types of workplace retirement accounts and IRA withdrawals taken after age 59 1/2 are also generally exempt from state income tax. But retirees will have to pay a 6% sales tax on their purchases. The median property tax bill was $2,871 in 2018.

South Dakota

South Dakota is another state that doesn’t have an income tax. Property owners paid a median of $2,159 for real estate taxes. There’s also a state sales tax of 4.5%.

Tennessee

Dividends and interest are the only forms of income that are taxable in Tennessee, and taxpayers age 65 or older with low incomes are exempt. But watch out for the 7% sales tax. Homeowners also pay a median of $1,205 in real estate taxes.

Texas

There is no state income tax in Texas, but the state raises revenue in other ways. Property owners faced a median of $3,216 in real estate taxes in 2018. There’s also a 6.25% sales tax applied to many purchases.

Washington

Washington state won’t tax your income, but it will tax your property. Homeowners paid a median of $3,579 for property taxes in 2018. There’s also a 6.5% sales tax.

Wyoming

Wyoming doesn’t levy an income tax. The sales tax is a relatively low 4%. Property taxes were a median of $1,372 in 2018.

States without pension or Social Security taxes include:

— Alabama.

— Alaska.

— Florida.

— Illinois.

— Mississippi.

— Nevada.

— New Hampshire.

— Pennsylvania.

— South Dakota.

— Tennessee.

— Texas.

— Washington.

— Wyoming.

More from U.S. News

The Most Affordable Places to Retire

The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.

The Best College Towns for Retirement

The Most Tax-Friendly States to Retire originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 12/23/19: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.