The HIV Gap: Why Underserved Areas Are Disproportionately Affected

During the summer of 1981, a crucial moment in history would mark humanity for years to come and change the lives of millions across the globe. On June 5, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first cases of a deadly pneumonia in five young, previously healthy gay men, caused by an unusual organism at the time known as Pneumocystis. Two of the patients had already died by the time of publication, and the others would die soon after. This edition of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report would mark the first official reporting of what would later become known as the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. By that December, there were a total of 337 reported cases of individuals with a similar severe immune deficiency in the United States; 130 of them would not survive to the end of the year.

Initially mislabeled as a disease affecting gay communities only (named GRID, or Gay-Related Immune Deficiency), it would soon prove to affect individuals across sexual orientations, ethnicities and ages, becoming a global emergency without precedent. As risk factors were identified, the suspicion emerged that the cause was a blood-borne and sexually transmitted infectious agent. People with hemophilia (who needed blood products to treat their illness), people who injected drugs and their sexual partners, blood transfusion recipients and men who had sex with men were among those mainly affected by the epidemic. It took scientists almost three years to link the disease to a virus and to work on a diagnostic test for its identification, which would only become commercially available in 1985.

Paranoia and discrimination against vulnerable groups were the order of the day. Ryan White, a teenager with hemophilia who contracted HIV, the virus responsible for AIDS, was refused entry into middle school. Recruits who tested positive were rejected by the military. HIV infection became a reason for immigration exclusion, creating a ban that would not be lifted for more than 20 years. In the best of cases, the public was terrified and was asking for solutions — in the worst, just turning their backs on the epidemic and its victims.

As new data came out and the disease gained more attention from the scientific community, other vulnerable groups started to become visible. On Oct. 24, 1986, the CDC reported that Latino and African-American communities were disproportionately affected and children from these groups accounted for 90% of mother-to-child transmissions. Social determinants of health like poverty and limited access to quality medical services were factors and proved that there was no good solution to the crisis if policies to address such discrepancies were not incorporated into the public health agenda. Adoption of policies to fast track the approval of anti-viral drugs in the U.S. allowed patients to have effective medications that prolonged the lives of people living with the virus in the 1990s. Today, advances in HIV therapy let us confidently say to patients that they will live a good, long life when compliant with their once-a-day pill.

Despite the advances in treatment, why does HIV continue to be one of the biggest public health concerns in our country and across the globe in 2019? New York state and specifically the Bronx, where I practice, can give us a window into the 21st-century challenges we face as a society and teach us how to become instruments for change.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the Bronx has been disproportionately affected by HIV, along with other underserved U.S. areas. The Bronx has large Latino (56% of residents) and African-American (44%) communities. It has also been marked by poverty and high rates of HIV for decades. Bronx County is the third most densely populated county in the U.S. and contains the poorest congressional district in the country. In 2018, the Bronx was ranked as the least healthy county in New York State for the ninth consecutive year, driven by the lowest ranking on quality of life and health factors such as smoking and obesity. New York State has the largest number of people living with HIV and most of them live in New York City. The Bronx accounts for one-quarter of those affected by the infection in the five boroughs.

The connection between these socioeconomic factors and the HIV epidemic is difficult to ignore. Similar dynamics are found in other areas of the U.S territory. In a broader picture, for instance, Latinos accounted for 26% of HIV diagnoses in 2017, even though they represent 18% of the population. From 2012 to 2016, HIV diagnoses among all gay and bisexual men remained stable, but trends showed an increase for Latinos. Also, for every 100 Latinos with HIV, only 51 had suppression of the virus. This is of crucial importance, as patients with no detection of the virus because of their use of HIV medications are known not to transmit the infection to their partners.

All these facts are in part explained by the multiple prevention challenges faced by Latino communities. The CDC lists some of them, which include unawareness of the diagnosis, high rates of sexually transmitted infections, migration patterns, lower educational level, stigma, homophobia, poverty, language barriers, discrimination and fear for disclosing their immigration status, some of which directly create huge barriers for access to quality health care.

Despite these complex factors, there is hope. The New York City and New York State Departments of Health have mounted great efforts, not only to reduce transmission overall but to close regional gaps. This has decreased the number of new HIV cases in New York State from 2010 to 2016 (from 4,000 to 2,000), and it’s predicted that these numbers will continue to drop. These efforts include: a) promoting the use of a daily pill for HIV prevention in negative individuals known as PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), which is a highly effective intervention shown to reduce the risk of HIV by more than 90%; b) using HIV medications after a potentially risky exposure, known as PEP (Post-exposure Prophylaxis); c) increasing efforts to diagnose and retain patients in care as well as to suppress the concentration of virus in the blood of HIV positive patients so they do not transmit HIV to partners, among other interventions.

I believe that is necessary to understand the main factors responsible for the HIV gap seen in our communities, as in the case of Latinos, to effectively direct strategies and to channel resources appropriately. We need to engage different stakeholders from society to increase the validity of our interventions, as well as to enhance their sustainability by not only preparing those in health care but also all members of society through education and participation to allow them to make better decisions for themselves and their communities. The most vulnerable groups cannot be ignored if we want to bend the HIV epidemic curve in the years to come.

