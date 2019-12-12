The Best and Worst Interior Design Trends of the Decade

Which trends made design better, and which are best forgotten? Most decorating trends begin as an idea — either as…

Most decorating trends begin as an idea — either as something completely unknown to the decorating world or a fresh, new interpretation of the expected. Trends are often introduced by a top designer and quickly grabbed onto by the mainstream, gaining traction in concept and availability to the consumer. Since there is no watchdog as to what makes for good or bad decorating ideas, the range of what alights and grows into a trend is broad. While jumping on the bandwagon of a trend is tempting, taking your time to commit to a design makes sense in the long term. Read on for some of the best and worst trends of the 2010s.

Best: Globalization

One of the most exciting developments in interior design is the accessibility of furnishings and products from foreign countries. While Italy, France, Sweden, England and other Western European countries have always found their way into American homes, it’s exciting to see other cultures and countries becoming a greater part of our interiors, be it an Asian influence or the embrace of colorful fabrics from South America or Africa. People find inspiration in their own ancestry and cultural backgrounds, embrace styles from places they’ve visited or simply look to international patterns, products and design styles that add a bit of variety to their home.

Best: Use of Art

Gone are the days when only the well-heeled could have art that complemented a room. The use of art consultants who are versed in emerging art and the expansion of more affordable mediums of art, like photography, has allowed a wider audience to successfully bring art into homes. There’s no need to be a collector or have a degree in art history to incorporate art. Simply select pieces that speak to your personality or design aesthetic. Two excellent places to look for photography are Heritage Auctions and Pace Gallery, both of which sell a wide variety of art and decor for the home online.

Best: Risk-Taking

With a lead from the fashion world, the exploration and willingness of homeowners to venture further from the familiar are exciting. One example is the trend toward using industrial materials in residential settings, such as polished cement floors and counter surfaces. As another example, rethinking the definition of a home library makes a lot of sense, since reading on tablets versus a physical book continues to grow in popularity. Foregoing the traditional bookshelf-lined walls may seem counterintuitive to a traditionalist, but the room can still serve the same purpose. Some designers are adding texture to library walls, such as shiplap, reclaimed wood or a natural-fiber wallpaper, which can give the room a warm look.

Best: Interior Lighting

Not too long ago, lighting in interior design was confined to accent, task and overhead lighting as types to consider when illuminating a room, with perhaps special consideration given to highlight art. Seeing the growing trend of bringing in lighting designers to enhance a room and create ambiance and highlight architectural details, design elements, art or furnishings opens up a whole new world to interiors. Lighting systems also make it possible to better serve the changing purposes of a room, whether you’re relaxing solo, entertaining a dozen guests or looking to make it easier to focus on evening homework.

Worst: Formulaic Approach

Time comes at a premium for many, and having a home done versus done well is of greatest importance. That said, every piece of furniture or accessory sets a tone and contributes to the overall feeling. Putting together a room quickly, often from one store, without regard for design fundamentals such as scale, the relationship between pieces, balance and proportion, is dangerous. Rooms end up being created in a formulaic way, with no texture, interest or layering of materials and end up lacking personality and soul.

Worst: Animal Hides and Furs

First is the respect for life aspect. Second is the problem with variation in quality, and sometimes randomness within a room design. The improvements in faux fur quality have solved the wear and respect issues, and offer an alternative that often looks and feels better than the real thing. This design trend has thoroughly run its course, as nearly every staged house for sale used to have at least one animal rug and a throw blanket on the back of the sofa or end of a bed. Having said all this, not all animal prints are necessarily a “don’t,” in moderation. Stark Carpet Corporation sells a popular wool leopard-print rug, and textile company House of Scalamandré sells velvet animal prints that tie in current trends for a pillow, ottoman or chair seat.

Worst: Limited Color Palettes

Almost every staged house is white, gray or “grayish,” a combination of white and gray. When the trend began, the fresh, clean, bright interiors were refreshing and welcomed. Now, the simple color palette is about the only palette used and as a result, it has lost its impact. Time to bring back color. Two options to find inspiration in as we enter a new decade are sulfur yellow, a blend of green and yellow, and Coleus, a kind of rose color blending orange and violet that was branded by paint company Donald Kaufman Color. Both colors are muted but distinct and warm in tone. If you’re worried about embracing too much color in a room at once, you can mix either of these colors with neutrals.

Worst: Shabby-Chic Bedding

In the fast pace of today, the idea of a relaxed lifestyle is highly sought after, and is often interpreted as a slightly old and worn look, and might work well when speaking about a cabinet or piece of silver. But when it comes to fabric, old and slightly worn just looks old and worn. You can make your bedroom feel cozy and relaxed without being stuck in the shabby-chic style. Focus on the quality and warmth of the fabric to allow you to feel comfortable, rather than simply basing your bedding on the textile pattern. Cotton, chenille and cashmere are all inviting. Avoid fabrics that are stiff or have a great deal of sheen on them, as they just aren’t welcoming.

