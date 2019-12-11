The Best Affordable Places to Retire Overseas in 2020:

Bargain retirement spots overseas One of the biggest misconceptions about retiring overseas is that you can’t do it without a…

Bargain retirement spots overseas

One of the biggest misconceptions about retiring overseas is that you can’t do it without a big monthly budget. But in many cases, you could reduce your monthly expenses, perhaps significantly, simply by relocating to a new country. Depending where in the world you choose to retire, you could enjoy big savings on housing, dinners out, medical bills, household help and other expenses. In each of these tempting locales, a couple could live on as little as $1,255 per month. Here are your best options in Europe, Latin America and Asia to live large on a small budget.

George Town, Malaysia

The lifestyle in George Town qualifies as both first-world and exotic. George Town’s population is a melting pot of cultures and languages, but English is widely spoken, and foreigners are welcomed in this safe, stable island nation. Beyond the high-rise apartments is one of the best preserved old cities in Asia. Low living costs are a big attraction, and a couple’s basic monthly budget is about $1,100. Almost on the city’s doorstep are stylish seaside settlements with palm-fringed sandy beaches and a rainforest backdrop. You can escape for a weekend to swim in the warm, clear sea, play a round of golf, trek the slopes of Penang Hill or laze in a hammock amid the lush greenery.

Bled, Slovenia

Bled is Slovenia’s top Alpine resort. Glittering, deep blue Lake Bled is the center of its eponymous town, flanked on all sides by the soaring Julian Alps. The lake enjoys a stunning backdrop regardless of the season — greenery and blossoming flowers during summer and icicled, snow-covered branches in winter. Bled is refreshingly rural and largely forested, with thermal pools, charming campsites, mountain paths and boating. The surrounding area is impressively biodiverse, and just a 10-minute drive from Triglav National Park. The cost of living is among the lowest in the European Union and a great value for the lifestyle you’re able to enjoy. A couple’s monthly budget comes to about $1,255.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai lures travelers, expats and retirees from around the world with its exceptionally low cost of living, high-quality health care and modern infrastructure. For $330 a month, you could rent a two-bedroom bungalow with a garden, and for $830 monthly, you could settle into a three-bedroom villa with a private swimming pool. Rents normally include utilities and basic cable. You can get around using tuk-tuks, baht buses and the occasional taxi for just a few dollars a day. Many expats claim it’s cheaper to eat out than to buy groceries, and with all the food options in this city, it’s not hard to eat out for every meal.

Mazatlán, Mexico

Mazatlán boasts more than 10 miles of sandy beaches and a new five-mile boardwalk. You could slide easily into expat life and speak mostly English or choose to live in a Mexican setting, speaking Spanish and immersing yourself in Mexican culture. One of the biggest benefits of living in Mazatlán is the low cost of living. Basic items for a couple will cost you about $1,070 a month if you own your own apartment and $1,380 if you rent a house near the beach. Food prices vary depending on how many American and Canadian imported items you buy. Dinner for two in the city’s best fine-dining establishments costs about $61, including wine and tip. Dinner in a more casual restaurant on the water runs about $31 with drinks.

Da Lat, Vietnam

Da Lat’s cool weather, misty peaks and pine forest have a historic and otherworldly charm that can be enjoyed at an impressively low cost. Monthly expenses for a couple work out to about $900. Rent can be as little as $194 a month for a studio apartment on the edge of town and $345 to $430 for a more central apartment. Air conditioning isn’t needed in Da Lat, so electricity bills are always low, and utilities are usually included in the cost of a rental. Known as the garden of Vietnam, flowers including roses, marigolds, hydrangeas and golden everlastings are grown here. Da Lat has its own wine industry, and enjoys a reputation for having some of the best food in the country. A full, delicious meal can be had for as little as $1 a plate.

Popoli, Italy

Popoli is a fantastically affordable option for retirement in Europe. A couple’s basic monthly budget here should come to about $1,200, including rent. The village of Popoli is home to just 5,000 residents, and an exodus of residents to bigger cities has decreased property values. You could pick up a small historic home to renovate or buy a small farm and produce your own fruits, vegetables, pasta, wine or oil, as many locals do. Nestled among mountains and rolling hills and surrounded by bucolic fields and pine-spiked clifftops, Popoli is a corner of the Old World where you’ll feel utterly removed from the concerns of our modern age.

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has swaying palm trees, warm, turquoise water and year-round sunshine in abundance. This small nation boasts about 800 miles of coastline, all of it sandy and inviting. While the southeastern coast can be very touristy, the north coast is less trafficked and naturally stunning, with forested mountains rising behind the white-sand beaches. The city of Puerto Plata provides resort beach living without typical resort beach costs. A couple’s basic monthly budget is about $1,100, including rent. If you invest in a place of your own, your monthly living costs could be much less, as property prices in this country are a bargain. You could buy an apartment for as little as $100,000 or less.

The Best Affordable Places to Retire Overseas in 2020:

— Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

— Popoli, Italy.

— Da Lat, Vietnam.

— Mazatlán, Mexico.

— Chiang Mai, Thailand.

— Bled, Slovenia.

— George Town, Malaysia.

More from U.S. News

The Best Places to Retire in 2020

The Most Affordable Places to Retire

The Best Beach Towns to Retire in the U.S.

The Best Affordable Places to Retire Overseas in 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com