Telemedicine for Stroke

Advancements in technology over the past decade have allowed us to reach more patients than ever before — and faster…

Advancements in technology over the past decade have allowed us to reach more patients than ever before — and faster than ever before. Telemedicine programs are being used to treat and prevent the devastating effects from diseases such as stroke, brain tumors and epilepsy. Physicians are utilizing technology that allows them to reach patients from anywhere in the world and help deliver life-saving interventions to those patients.

Ultimately, telemedicine allows us to align medical professionals to care for patients across the continuum of care, and it offers great benefits to patients.

[See: 10 Heart Health Breakthroughs.]

In 2010, physicians in the Cerebrovascular Center at Cleveland Clinic began to look at innovative ways to reach more stroke patients via telemedicine. The reason was simple: Stroke is the leading cause of disability in the U.S., and the fifth leading cause for death. For patients experiencing a stroke, time is brain. For every minute left untreated during a stroke, 1.9 million neurons die, meaning the longer you wait to get treatment, the less likely it is that treatment will successfully prevent death or disability.

[See: 10 Ways to Lower Your Risk of Stroke.]

The technology used in our telemedicine programs allows our physicians to reach patients in their local emergency room, providing the highest level of stroke expertise immediately. Within minutes of being contacted, the physicians are able to view patients through high-end video technology carts and make rapid assessments. They can then view the patients’ CT scan pictures and other critical information to make an appropriate plan of treatment. This is then discussed between the physician, the patient, the patient’s family and the patient’s care team. We often say “time is brain!” and the seconds, minutes and hours saved have helped countless patients avoid the devastating effects of stroke.

From this experience, we’ve been able to extend this approach throughout every phase of the patient’s care. From the emergency room to the intensive care, to inpatient floors and after discharge, the technology allows specialists to connect to patients from hundreds — or even thousands — of miles away. Staying connected virtually allows the physician to build trust with the patient as well as make timely decisions about their treatment. Patients and their doctors are connected, no matter their locations. Another major benefit is that telemedicine allows patients to remain in their home hospitals, when appropriate, and receive life-saving treatment rather than being transferred to a distant location. This alleviates some of challenges that distance can create for families with loved ones afflicted by stroke and other neurological conditions.

[READ: What Are Stroke Symptoms in Women?]

Since the Neurological Institute at the Cleveland Clinic started practicing telemedicine, there have been more than 25,000 remote visits. Telemedicine allows us to provide equitable neurological care across hospital systems, and over the last decade, it has changed the way we practice in health care. Physicians are able to reach more people without the inconvenience of travel or additional expenses placed on the patient. This can be done from the convenience of laptops, cell phones and desktop computers, both for the patient and the physician. Law-makers are recognizing the value of telemedicine and removing the legal barriers to utilize this technology. And with continued advances in technology, such as 5G cellular networks, the speed of these interactions will accelerate. Time and space are no longer obstacles to receiving the highest quality of care.

More from U.S. News

9 Reasons You Should Return to Work After a Stroke

How Hospitals Are Using Technology to Become More Patient-Centered

8 Medications That Treat Multiple Conditions

Telemedicine for Stroke originally appeared on usnews.com