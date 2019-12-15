Student Tips for Preparing for 100-Level Lectures

If you are like most high school students across America, you probably take your classes with 20 to 30 other…

If you are like most high school students across America, you probably take your classes with 20 to 30 other students, and each course’s curriculum is typically delivered seminar-style. This is in direct contrast to the large lecture classes that are ubiquitous during the first year of college — classes that can give freshmen pause if they are not adequately prepared to handle the transition.

There is no need to fret about this potential academic obstacle, however, according to a college graduate and current college student. They share their advice about ways to get ready for 100-level lectures in subjects ranging from anthropology to environmental science.

Cultivate the Correct Mindset for Lecture Success

As a student at Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville, Caitlin Grove took two lecture courses: one in anthropology and the other in biology. Grove faced an impersonal classroom with stadium-style seating, more than 100 classmates, one professor and no teaching assistants to aid students with questions or concerns.

Grove described this transition from high school to college classrooms as “a bit of an adjustment.” She was accustomed to easily accessing her teachers, as well as to ensuring that her instructor knew who she was and that she “was genuinely interested in doing well in the class” via participation in class discussions.

Because class discussions are often more common in small seminars than in large lecture halls, Grove realized that she needed to shift her mindset. She recommends that college-bound high school students do the same.

Grove advises that students “understand that the format of a lecture is vastly different from the smaller classes they may be used to.” Acknowledging this fact early is key, she says, as is “knowing that you may have to try a bit harder to make yourself known to your professors.”

Take Steps to Stand Out in Your Lecture Courses

Danica Todorovic, a sophomore at North Park University in Chicago, took Introduction to Environmental Science as a lecture course. Like Grove, her lecture classes contained more than 100 students, and Todorovic also found the transition difficult.

In particular, Todorovic noted that it was hard for her professor to know when she needed help, since the instructor had to manage the needs of so many students. In order to succeed in the course, Todorovic had to learn to advocate for herself and to ask for help when she needed it.

“I overcame this challenge by sitting in the front close to the professor, so that the professor would know me by face and name,” says Todoric. She says she also took the initiative to reach out for assistance when necessary.

Grove recommends “attending any office hours that are offered,” especially when “clarification on assignments or concepts covered in class” is needed from the instructor.

With these tips, high school students can begin to prepare for the sometimes-challenging college lecture course formats. Whether you intend to major in English or physics, chances are you will take more than one lecture class. It is in your best interest to know what to expect and to begin to equip yourself for success well before your first year of college.

