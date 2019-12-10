Stocks waver…Trade deal agreement…More will fly

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled on Wall Street in afternoon trading as investors considered reports that the U.S. will…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks wobbled on Wall Street in afternoon trading as investors considered reports that the U.S. will delay a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods as the nations continue to negotiate a trade deal. The proposed tariffs threaten to hit U.S. consumers particularly hard by raising the prices of popular products, including cellphones and laptops. Both nations have been working toward a limited “phase 1” deal that Wall Street hopes can lead to an eventual long-term resolution. Technology companies were the biggest gainers. Energy and health care stocks also rose. Several communications companies slipped.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats and the White House have announced agreement on a modified North American trade pact, handing President Donald Trump a major Capitol Hill win. This comes on the same day that Democrats announced their impeachment charges against the president. Both sides hailed the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a significant improvement over the original North American Free Trade Agreement, with Democrats said they won stronger provisions on enforcing the agreement, while Republicans said it will help keep the economy humming along. Trump said the revamped U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement will “be great” for the U.S. Both most Democrats and Trump disliked NAFTA, but the new pact is more protectionist and labor-friendly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re flying over Christmas or New Year’s, don’t expect room to stretch out on the plane. Airlines for America, a trade group for most of the big U.S. airlines, predicts that 47.5 million people will fly in the U.S. during an 18-day stretch from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5. That would be a 3% increase over the same period last year. The busiest days are expected to be the Friday and Saturday before Christmas and the Thursday and Friday after Christmas. The lightest days are forecast to be Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

UNDATED (AP) — The University of Phoenix for-profit college and its parent company will pay $50 million and cancel $141 million in student debt to settle allegations of deceptive advertisement brought by the Federal Trade Commission. The deal announced Tuesday settles a dispute over an ad campaign unrolled in 2012 touting partnerships with companies including Microsoft, Twitter and Adobe and suggesting the school worked with those companies to create job opportunities for students. Investigators found there was no such agreement. The school says it believes it acted appropriately and agreed to the settlement “to avoid any further distraction from serving students.”

DETROIT (AP) — A company has agreed to pay $4 million to settle a lawsuit over thousands of defective streetlights in Detroit. The Detroit News reports that the settlement won’t cover the full cost of replacing the lights. The Public Lighting Authority is spending $3 million to complete the $7 million project. The city sued California-based Leotek Electronics USA, alleging that roughly 20,000 lights were failing. The faulty lights were an embarrassment, especially after Detroit officials had pointed to brighter streets as proof of a turnaround in neighborhood services.

