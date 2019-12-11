Stocks mixed…Consumer prices rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street as investors watch for developments on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street as investors watch for developments on trade and await the Federal Reserve’s latest announcement on interest rate policy. Health care and technology companies are leading the gains, while real estate and energy companies are lagging. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.82% from 1.83% yesterday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Higher energy prices lifted U.S. overall consumer prices in November. The Labor Department says its consumer price index rose 0.3% last month after rising 0.4% in October. Energy prices rose 0.8%, led by a 1.1% uptick in gasoline. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation rose 0.2% in November. Overall consumer prices were up 2.1% and core prices were up 2.3% from November 2018. That means inflation is in line with the Federal Reserve’s target of 2% a year.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (ahn-DRAYS’ mahn-WEHL’ LOH’-pez OH’-brah-dohr) says he will send a new regional trade agreement to the Senate immediately for ratification. The president suggested it would be just a formality because senators from all parties were present at the signing yesterday with representatives of Canada and the United States and were in agreement. The trade pact will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil company Aramco gained 10% in its first moments on the stock market Wednesday in a dramatic debut that held until closing and pushed its value up to $1.88 trillion, surpassing Apple as the largest listed company in the world. Aramco is worth more than the top five oil companies — Exxon Mobil, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and BP — combined. It also has one of the lowest costs of production, estimated at around $4 a barrel.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube is taking another step to curb hateful and violent speech on its site. The video streaming company said it will now take down videos that lob insults at people based on race, gender expression, sexual orientation or other “protected attributes.” The Google-owned company will also prohibit veiled threats of violence, taking a step further into moderating what people can say on the videos they create and upload. YouTube has been slapped with criticism from politicians, viewers and video creators for the material it allows on — and bans from — the site.

