Stocks higher…Credit card spending up…Cannabis falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street after job growth blew past forecasts in November. Today’s rally pushed the Dow up by more than 300 points and erased the S&P 500’s losses from earlier in the week. The S&P notched its second straight weekly gain, closing at 3,145.91. It’s now within 0.3% of its all-time high set on Nov. 27 and up 25.5% so far this year. The Dow climbed 337.27 points, or 1.2%, to 28,015.06. The Nasdaq gained 85.83 points, or 1%, to 8,656.53. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 19 points, or 1.2%, to 1,633.84.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers ramped up their credit card spending in October. Total consumer borrowing rose in October by a seasonally adjusted $18.9 billion, up from a September increase of $9.6 billion. The biggest increase in borrowing in three months was driven by a jump in use of credit cards. Consumer credit is closely watched for indications that people are willing to keep borrowing to finance their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of U.S. economic activity.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cannabis stocks have had a harsh let down this year as investors’ enthusiasm about the prospects for strong growth and blockbuster company mergers dimmed. Shares in some of the biggest marijuana companies, including Tilary, MedMen and Aurora Cannabis, are down more than 50% so far. The S&P is up 25.5% by comparison. Experts say approval of one or two pending mergers could boost investor sentiment. While industry analysts project the market for marijuana products will continue to grow over the next decade, cannabis companies still face hurdles with government regulations.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says landlords can be held liable, in limited circumstances, when a tenant racially harasses another tenant. In the 2-to-1 decision, a dissenting judge warned that the ruling steers housing law into uncharted territory with consequences for parties, courts, and the housing market. The decision restores a lawsuit brought against an apartment complex by a black man who was repeatedly subjected to racial slurs by a neighbor in a mostly white community east of New York City.

CARPENTER, Wyo. (AP) — Explosions and a fire at a Wyoming oil field have severely burned three workers after blasts at a compressor station late Thursday. The unidentified workers were contract employees of Houston-based EOG Resources. A fire official said Friday that he was told a natural gas leak likely caused the fire. Oil wells produce substantial volumes of natural gas, which is either burned off or sent to market by pipeline. Compressor facilities keep gas pipelines pressurized.

