Stocks edge lower…Agreement on trade deal…Amazon sues

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes are edging lower in afternoon trading as investors wait for the latest updates about trade negotiations and the economy. Wall Street is particularly focused on any developments in the trade war ahead of a new round of tariffs on $160 billion of Chinese imports due to take effect on Sunday. That would raise prices on key products, including cell phones and laptops, and threaten to affect consumers. Gains from communications companies were held in check by losses from technology stocks. Merck and Sanofi slipped after announcing acquisitions of biotech companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have reached a tentative agreement with labor leaders and the White House over a rewrite of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal that has been a top priority for President Donald Trump. That’s according to a Democratic aide not authorized to discuss the talks and granted anonymity. Details still need to be finalized and the U.S. Trade Representative will need to submit the implementing legislation to Congress. No vote has been scheduled. The new, long-sought trade agreement with Mexico and Canada would give both Trump and his top adversary, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a major accomplishment despite the turmoil of Trump’s likely impeachment.

UNDATED (AP) — Mexico may accept US requests for greater region content on steel, as long as there is a five-year phase-in. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says a U.S. request for 70% regional content on steel could be written into an addendum to the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement. But Ebrard said Mexico won’t accept such regional content rules on aluminum, because Mexico lacks any aluminum production. Ebrard repeated Mexico’s refusal to accept requests for U.S. inspectors at Mexican factories to ensure the country enforces its labor laws.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amazon says President Donald Trump’s “improper pressure” and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing contract to Microsoft in October. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday that the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors” and Trump’s interference. Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos have been a frequent target of Trump. Bezos personally owns the Washington Post, which Trump has referred to as “fake news.” A Pentagon spokeswoman said Monday the decision to select Microsoft was made by career public servants and military officers and without external influence.

NEW YORK (AP) — A global report from the U.N. Development Programme says that in order to face up to protests, including those in Latin America, governments must address inequality not just in income, but also education, technology and environment. Latin America is the second most unequal region in the world, after sub-Saharan Africa, despite the fact that poverty was halved in the quarter century through 2015. The report highlights that countries can’t focus on economic activity at any cost, but rather should concentrate on inclusive growth.

