Sleep Problems in Children: Common Reasons Kids Struggle to Go to Bed

Every parent wants their child to sleep, and there’s no question that a good night’s rest is restorative. Sleep is…

Every parent wants their child to sleep, and there’s no question that a good night’s rest is restorative.

Sleep is essential for nearly every body system. In fact, sleep is so important that, on average, kids spend 40% of their childhood with their eyes closed. But getting adequate sleep requires deliberate discipline, an optimal environment and consistent structure.

For many kids, great sleep does not come easy. The good news, if bedtime is more stressful than less blissful for your family, is that you can turn things around. And there are ways to identify and solve common sleep problems.

When talking about childhood sleep, it’s important to understand that sleep has a defined physiologic structure. At its most basic, sleep architecture is composed of two types of sleep: REM and non-REM sleep. All babies, toddlers and teens rotate through non-REM and REM sleep phases during the night. As kids get older, the duration of each cycle increases, while the overall daily sleep requirements lessen.

During these significant shifts in sleep architecture, it’s not uncommon to see a previously great sleeper have some fitful nights. This sleep shift is a normal process and explains why kids have better nights of sleep during some phases of life while being challenged with sleep at other times.

At the times when sleep is naturally disrupted for children, the undesired behaviors resulting from the disruption — such as getting out of bed and crying out — can be intensified or reinforced by parents’ responses to these problems. Meanwhile, kids aren’t reaping the same benefits they should be getting from a good night’s rest, because sleep quality is diminished.

[READ: Are Your Kids Getting Enough Sleep?]

Refusing to Go to Bed or Stay in Bed

The most common sleep disorder kids experience is called behavioral insomnia of childhood. Kids with this sleep disorder usually refuse to go to bed or aren’t able to stay in bed overnight. These lousy sleep habits are typically reinforced by someone or something in a child’s sleep environment.

For example, kids who have an exceedingly long bedtime routine are usually more likely to refuse to go to bed. Optimally, a good bedtime routine — say, giving a child a bath, reading a book, snuggling and then turning off the lights — should take about 30 minutes. Children who delay this process for two hours or longer would be considered “bedtime refusers.” The root of this problem is often that the bedtime is too early, or parents have allowed bedtime routines to become prolonged through extra attention or other positive reinforcement.

Remember, too, that sleep architecture changes as kids grow. Expecting a toddler to go to bed at the same time as an infant, therefore, is unreasonable. If your child struggles with bedtime refusal, first look at the clock. Maybe you’re putting your child to bed too early. Starting the bedtime routine 30 to 60 minutes later might be an easy solution.

Sometimes kids will put off going to bed by making multiple requests — like for water, repeated bathroom trips or one more story. One creative way to handle this issue is to put a stuffed animal near your child’s bed that becomes the child’s “free pass.” If your child feels like he needs another hug or a glass of water, he can trade his stuffed animal for that request.

After the pass is handed over, any additional requests are ignored. This technique enables the child to take control if the child genuinely needs to go to the bathroom or is experiencing anxiety. But the pass sets limits in regards to the amount of asks and creates new expectations for what will happen around the child’s bedtime.

A child not staying in his or her bed for the entire night is a different type of behavioral insomnia. Many kids get up and climb into their parents’ bed. While they may sleep soundly, this isn’t typically ideal for parents.

The fix? Try “the night of 100 walks,” which is exactly what it sounds like. Return the child to her room after every time she enters your bedroom while using a scripted phrase. For example, while walking her back to her room you might say, “It’s bedtime. I love you. I’ll see you in the morning.” No more explanation or words are needed. Expect your child to be very persistent and jump right out of bed again. Repeat the scripted phrase and walk her back.

This technique reminds us of a painful reality: The goal of great sleep will require brief sacrifice. The most walk-backs a family of mine has ever done was 133 in one night. The good news is that the second night was 50 walk-backs, then 30 on the third night, and she slept soundly in her bed for all of night No. 4. By being consistent and confident in the process, new habits can be established.

[READ: Help Your Child Nap Well at Any Age.]

Sleep Disorders That Affect Kids

Outside of common behavioral issues, there are medical reasons that a child might not get restorative sleep. Among those, 3% to 5% of children have obstructive sleep apnea or restless legs syndrome. When we fall asleep and relax, our airway relaxes, too. For some kids, having a relaxed airway leads to intermittent airway obstruction and disordered breathing, which is called obstructive sleep apnea. Restless legs syndrome is a periodic leg movement disorder that also disrupts the sleep cycle duration.

In kids with OSA or RLS, we can see behavioral issues, inattention and learning problems merely because they are not getting adequate sleep. Another reason OSA is a problem is that it prematurely shortens the sleep cycle. For example, the average 90-minute sleep cycle is cut to 60 minutes, leading to decreased sleep quality.

Most kids with OSA snore, so that is the first clue. In other kids, however, we can also see mouth-breathing or bed-wetting, or they may frequently wake up as a result of periodically not getting enough oxygen while they’re sleeping.

Treating children with nasal corticosteroids (like Flonase or Nasacort) can shrink nasal tissues and remove the physical obstruction causing the OSA. In some cases, removing the tonsils and adenoids, boggy tissue that lives behind the nose, can be a solution to this problem. Talk with your child’s pediatrician about whether one of these options may be helpful.

In addition to fidgety legs, kids with RLS can complain of leg pain. These kids may look like they’re simply refusing to stay in bed because they are getting up frequently. But rather than getting up as a bad habit, kids with RLS are doing so to relieve leg discomfort.

If your child is getting out of bed a lot, ask the child if getting up makes his or her legs feel better. If the child’s legs feel better after walking around, the problem could be RLS. If the child’s legs are not better, consider behavioral interventions to fix the problem.

[READ: 7 Holiday Travel and Sleep Tips.]

For all children — and their parents — it’s essential that they get good, quality sleep. If you’re concerned about your child’s sleep, start a sleep diary to help define the problem. Then talk with your child’s doctor to get more answers and help.

More from U.S. News

How to Promote Safe Sleep for Your Infant

Is it Healthy to Sleep With Your Pets?

Foods to Avoid Before Bed

Sleep Problems in Children: Common Reasons Kids Struggle to Go to Bed originally appeared on usnews.com