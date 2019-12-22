Should I Go to a Chiropractor?

Every year, millions of people in the U.S. see chiropractors for relief of headaches; back, shoulder, foot and neck pain.…

Every year, millions of people in the U.S. see chiropractors for relief of headaches; back, shoulder, foot and neck pain. People also seek help with numbness and tingling or a loss of strength in the arms, hands and legs.

Overall, 62% of adults in the U.S. have had neck or back pain significant enough that they sought treatment from a health care professional at some point in their lifetime, according to the 2018 Gallup-Palmer College of Chiropractic Annual Report. Among patients who sought health care for neck or back pain, 63% saw a medical doctor and 53% sought treatment from a chiropractor, the survey found.

The estimated number of people who seek chiropractic care is in the tens of millions. A previous Gallup survey conducted on behalf of the Palmer College of Chiropractic, based in Davenport, Iowa, found that more than 62 million people have seen a chiropractor since 2011.

The number of adults in the U.S. who seek chiropractic care has remained stable since 2007, according to the National Health Interview Survey, which was released by the federal government in September 2017.

Chiropractors tout their treatment as the least invasive and safest therapy for many ailments. But chiropractic treatment is not without risk.

Here’s a closer look at some of the advantages of chiropractic treatment, what some doctors say are potential downsides and suggestions for how to obtain the best care.

What Chiropractors Do

Chiropractors treat people by aligning their spine with a variety of manipulations.

During the first visit, chiropractors typically perform a physical exam and take a health history, paying special attention to the spine and whether the patient has normal bone density.

People with lower levels of bone density, such as patients with osteoporosis, would receive gentler treatments. The chiropractor typically uses his or her hands to apply controlled, rapid force to a damaged or injured joint, to allow the joint to move in a normal manner and reduce pain and inflammation, says Ray Tuck, a chiropractor in Blacksburg, Virginia, and a past chairman of the board of the American Chiropractic Association. Tuck is president and chief executive officer of Tuck Chiropractic Clinic. Last July, the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association announced that Tuck had been elected president of the Virginia Board of Medicine.

One common maneuver is the high-velocity cervical adjustment, in which the patient relaxes his or her head in the hands of the chiropractor, who quickly thrusts the head in one direction — sometimes creating a cracking sound. Chiropractors can also conduct gentler, low-velocity cervical adjustments.

Chiropractors also treat some patients for headaches that are caused by nerve irritation that refers pain to the head, Tuck says. Treatment can alleviate these headaches by reducing nerve irritation.

Benefits

Some research suggests that chiropractic care can be beneficial.

In a study published in Spine Journal in 2008, researchers evaluated the chiropractic treatment experiences of 192 people with back-related pain or sciatica, a condition in which a pinched nerve in the lower spine causes leg pain. The treatment they received for pain was rated worthwhile by 87% of the participants.

Another study published in the British Medical Journal in 2003 evaluated 183 patients with neck pain who were randomly assigned to receive treatment that involved either spinal manipulations, physiotherapy (mainly exercise) or care from a general practitioner, which involved primarily counseling, education and prescription drugs. The people in the study kept cost diaries for one year. The study found that spinal manipulations were more effective and less costly than physiotherapy or care by a general practitioner.

Risks

A 2010 study published in Medscape reviewed more than two dozen published deaths after chiropractic treatments, noting that other deaths may have been unreported. The study said that a separate 1997 review of complications after neck manipulations included 177 cases in which the patient was injured. In 32 instances, the injury was fatal. The vast majority of these cases were associated with chiropractic treatment, the study concluded.

It’s important for consumers to keep in mind that such deaths are rare, given that millions of people undergo chiropractic care annually, says Keith Overland, a past president of the ACA and a chiropractor in Norwalk, Connecticut. “It’s important for the consumer to compare risks of all potential treatments and consider which are the safest and most effective,” he says. “Chiropractic is among the most conservative treatments for many musculoskeletal conditions. It’s been shown to have among the lowest rates of adverse effects and risks compared to other treatments.”

A high-profile death associated with chiropractic care occurred in October 2016. That month, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office ruled that the mysterious death of Playboy model Katie May was attributable to a stroke caused by an artery that was ruptured during a chiropractic treatment, specifically, a neck manipulation. May, 34, died in February of that year after she went to a chiropractor for treatment following a fall.

In 2014 the American Heart Association released a scientific statement saying getting your neck adjusted by a chiropractor or osteopathic doctor may be linked to an increased risk of stroke.

While chiropractors say the risks of injury from chiropractic care are exceedingly low, even low risks are unacceptable, some physicians say, adding that they would advise patients to stay away from high-velocity neck manipulations.

“Like any other medical specialists, all chiropractors are not created equal,” says Dr. Vernon Williams, a sports neurologist director and founding director of the Center for Sports Neurology and Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. “I have worked with very good chiropractors who’ve done great work with my patients. I generally avoid forced manipulations of the neck, as there is risk of injury to blood vessels.”

Williams says he prefers chiropractic manipulations be combined with active strengthening and stabilization exercises when appropriate. “Finally, if there are significant neurological signs or symptoms or structural abnormalities on imaging, I recommend medical evaluation and management,” Williams says.

Safety

The American Chiropractic Association says neck manipulation procedures are quite safe. Todd Sinett, a chiropractor in New York City and author of the book “3 Weeks To A Better Back,” says he has conducted cervical manipulations for more than 20 years without adverse effects to his patients.

“Is chiropractic manipulation safe? The answer is a resounding yes,” he says. “Is it without its risks? The answer is no.”

“I’m not saying that cervical adjustment is not without risks,” Sinett says. “But if you are comparing the risks to those of negative drug interactions, such as allergies, and the risks of surgery, chiropractic is safer.”

Sinett pointed to a 1996 study by the Rand Corporation, a nonprofit research group based in Santa Monica, California, that found the risk of an adverse effect from a cervical manipulation at less than one per 1 million treatments. A 2001 study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found the risk of a stroke following a cervical chiropractic treatment to be one per 5.85 million treatments.

“When considering any medical treatment or even considering taking any medications you want to weigh the risks and rewards,” he says. “Much has been made in public about the dangers of cervical manipulation. However, statistically speaking, cervical manipulation is quite safe.”

What to Look for in a Chiropractor

Experts recommend you take these steps if you’re considering seeking chiropractic care for the first time:

— Get a referral from a doctor, relative or trusted friend.

— Know that some doctors recommend that patients avoid neck manipulations.

— Be aware of symptoms that may require a trip to an emergency department.

— Consider seeing an osteopath instead.

Get a referral from a doctor, relative or trusted friend. Read the chiropractor’s website, including patient reviews. Meet with the chiropractor to discuss his or her treatment approach for the patient’s specific condition, Overland says. Ask about the various types of treatment the chiropractor provides and the benefits and potential risks of different treatments.

Currently, chiropractors are licensed to practice in all 50 states. However, many chiropractors, like other health care providers, have post-graduate certifications. Ask your chiropractor if he or she has any post-graduate certifications or a specialty. For example, Overland specializes in sports medicine. Other chiropractors may have a specialty in nutrition or physical rehabilitation.

Know that some doctors recommend that patients avoid neck manipulations. Some physicians will advise their patients to avoid neck manipulations because of the risk they can rupture an artery, which can lead to a stroke.

Be aware of symptoms that may require a trip to an emergency department. Many patients seek chiropractic work for headaches. However, if someone has a severe headache that developed quickly, as well as odd sensations in their face, those could be possible symptoms of the early onset of a stroke, Tuck says.

In such cases, a trip to an emergency department may be the best option. “Many of these symptoms could mean someone is a great candidate for chiropractic care,” he says. “But it’s my job to get the patient to the right place, whether it’s the emergency room, their family doctor or some other specialist.”

Consider seeing an osteopath. Osteopaths can manipulate the neck without risk of a serious injury, says Dr. David Borenstein, director of the New York Stem Cell Treatment Center in New York City. Unlike chiropractors, osteopaths are fully licensed physicians who can practice in all areas of medicine. Osteopaths can prescribe medication, can do injections and also perform spinal manipulations. They receive special training in the musculoskeletal system, which connects the body’s system of nerves, muscle and bones. During their medical training, osteopaths spend time in operating rooms and intensive care units, which gives them additional training over what chiropractors receive, Borenstein says.

Update 12/23/19: This story was previously published and has been updated with new information.