Retirement Spots With Year-Round Nice Weather:

Pleasant temperatures

Some retirees want to escape brutal winters, while others can no longer tolerate sweltering summers. In a few locations in the U.S., it is possible to avoid both extreme heat and cold. The cities on this list have average January low temperatures above 32 degrees and average July high temperatures below 90 degrees, according to a U.S. News analysis of 30 years of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration temperature data collected between 1981 and 2010. Here are over two dozen cities in 10 states that generally have pleasant temperatures throughout the year.

Astoria, Oregon

You can avoid extreme heat and cold in many parts of Oregon. There are several cities in Oregon where average January temperatures remain above 32 degrees. Astoria’s average January low temperature is 38 degrees. However, summers seldom get very warm. The average July high temperature is only 67 degrees in Astoria.

Atlanta

Georgia’s state capital city has hot summers and mild winters. Atlanta‘s average high temperature in July is 89 degrees. In the winter, there can be periods of freezing weather and occasional snowstorms, but the cold snaps usually have a short duration. The average January low temperature is just above freezing at 34 degrees.

Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Cape Hatteras is a string of barrier islands off the east coast of mainland North Carolina. The area is surrounded by the Pamlico Sound to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, which produces cooler summers and warmer winters than inland North Carolina. The average July high temperature is 85 degrees, and the January average low temperature is 39 degrees. However, Cape Hatteras has an extremely high risk for hurricanes, and wind and water damage from tropical storms is a frequent concern.

Charleston, South Carolina

South Carolina’s oldest city, Charleston, has classical architecture, unique southern charm and moderate temperatures for much of the year. This seaside city on the Charleston Harbor has short winters with an average January low temperature of 43 degrees. Summers can be humid and frequently wet, with an average July high temperature of 88 degrees. Thunderstorms are frequent, and this coastal area is also at risk for hurricanes.

Eugene, Oregon

Eugene has dry summers that seldom get very hot. The July average high temperature is 82 degrees. Winters tend to be cool and wet, but temperatures seldom dip below freezing. Snowfall is rare and seldom results in much accumulation of snow. The average January low temperature is 34 degrees. The year-round moderate weather allows professional track and field athletes and recreational exercisers to use the city’s bark chip running trails and paved paths all year.

Eureka, California

Of any state, California has the most major metro areas with pleasant year-round temperatures. Northern California cities tend to have cool summers and winter temperatures than remain above freezing. Eureka’s average January low temperature is 41 degrees. Hot summer days are rare, and the average high temperature is only 63 degrees in July.

Galveston, Texas

While many parts of Texas have uncomfortably sweltering summers, temperatures are lower in Galveston, with an average July high temperature of 89.6 degrees. While summers are humid, Galveston’s location along the Gulf of Mexico keeps the city slightly cooler than inland Texas cities. Winters are generally pleasant, and the January average low temperature is 49 degrees. However, like other seaside retirement spots, hurricanes are an ongoing concern, especially in the summer and fall.

Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo is located at the base of two volcanoes on Hawaii’s Big Island and overlooks the Hilo Bay. Hilo is slightly cooler than other parts of Hawaii, with an average January low of 61 degrees and a July average high of 79 degrees. This tropical city is among the wettest in the U.S., and receives an average of 157 inches of rainfall annually, according to NOAA data. Hilo’s Pacific Tsunami Museum documents the area’s past tsunamis and works to prevent future disasters.

Honolulu

Hawaii’s state capital has very little temperature variation throughout the year. Summers are warm and humid, with an average high temperature of 88 in July. The weather generally remains moderate throughout the winter, dropping to a January low temperature of only 66 degrees. Honolulu is among the sunniest cities in the U.S., and the sun shines 71% of the time, according to NOAA data.

Kahului, Hawaii

Many people dream of a beach retirement on a tropical island. Several Hawaiian cities boast convenient access to the beach and pleasant weather throughout the year. Kahului’s average January low temperature is a pleasant 63 degrees. The average high climbs to 87 degrees in July, and extremely high temperatures are rare. Kanaha Beach’s windy waters make this an ideal place to kiteboard and windsurf.

Key West, Florida

Located on a tropical island, Florida‘s southernmost city is connected to the mainland and other Florida Keys via U.S. Route 1. Key West is noteworthy for being among the sunniest places in the U.S., and the sun shines 76% of the time. Key West weather remains warm throughout the winter, with an average January low of 64 degrees. While the summer months are hotter, the island seldom experiences excessively high temperatures, and the average July high is 89 degrees.

Lihue, Hawaii

Lihue is located on the Hawaii island of Kaua?i. Lihue has mild, dry summers, with an average high temperature of 84 degrees in July. The temperature doesn’t fluctuate much throughout the year. The January average low temperature is 66 degrees, and the area tends to receive more rainfall in the winter.

Long Beach, California

Southern California cities are considerably warmer than the northern part of the state, but still have pleasant temperatures for much of the year. Long Beach’s winter low temperature is an average of 46 degrees in January, and the summer high climbs to a warm, but pleasant, 82 degrees in July. Most rainfall occurs during the winter months, and summers can be very dry. This busy port city is located where the Los Angeles River meets the San Pedro Bay near the Pacific Ocean.

Los Angeles

California’s most populous city is best known for being a center for the movie and television industries. Los Angeles has consistently sunny weather, and the sun shines 73% of the time, according to NOAA data. Snowfall and freezing temperatures are rare, and the average January low temperature is 48 degrees. Summers are warm, very dry and sometimes windy, which creates a risk for wildfires. The average July high temperature is 83 degrees.

Norfolk, Virginia

While much of Virginia has scorching summers, Norfolk has an average July high temperature of 87 degrees. The nearby Atlantic Ocean helps to keep daytime high temperatures lower than inland Virginia cities. Like other coastal cities, there are thunderstorm and hurricane risks. Winters can be cold, but the average January low temperature is just above freezing at 33 degrees.

Olympia, Washington

Washington’s state capital city is located in the southern Puget Sound region along the Budd Inlet, and is about an hour’s drive from Seattle. Olympia’s winters are frequently cloudy and can include fog and rain, but the average January low remains just above freezing at 34 degrees. Summers are drier and cool with an average July high of 77 degrees.

Portland, Oregon

Portland‘s year-round pleasant temperatures make it possible to enjoy the extensive public park system throughout the year. The climate is also ideal for growing roses, which the city displays at the International Rose Test Garden. January temperatures dip to an average of 36 degrees before climbing to an average high of 81 degrees in July. Winters can be overcast and rainy, but snow accumulation is rare.

Salem, Oregon

Located just under an hour’s drive from Portland, the Salem area is a place of cherry trees and vineyards. The January temperatures usually stay just above freezing, with an average low of 35 degrees. Winters are generally cloudy and rainy, but the area occasionally gets a dusting of snow. Summer temperatures climb to a high of 82 in July and are often dry.

San Diego

San Diego is located along the San Diego Bay near the Pacific Ocean and the border with Mexico. Like other California coastal cities, San Diego has warm and dry summers and mild winters with some rain. The temperature fluctuates mildly from an average January low of 49 degrees to an average July high of 75 degrees. San Diego’s hills, mountains and canyons create distinct microclimates throughout the area.

San Francisco

San Francisco is famous for its cool and foggy summers. The average July high temperature is only 67 degrees. Proximity to the Pacific Ocean moderates temperature swings and results in very little temperature fluctuation throughout the seasons. The average January low temperature is 46 degrees. San Francisco’s noteworthy hills help create distinct microclimates in various parts of the city, which might have different temperatures and precipitation on the same day.

Santa Barbara, California

This coastal city is a popular tourist resort destination due to its pleasant weather and beaches. The city lies between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains. Santa Barbara has a Mediterranean climate, and tends to have warmer winters and cooler summers than inland California cities. The average January low temperature is 41 degrees, and the average July high temperature is 73 degrees.

Santa Maria, California

Located about three hours northwest of Los Angeles, Santa Maria is a coastal California city that is surrounded by farmland. The Mediterranean climate allows for long growing seasons and creates ideal conditions for producing many different types of crops. Temperatures range from an average low of 40 degrees in January to an average high of 73 in July. The area’s wineries and vineyards are known for producing unique and flavorful wines.

Seattle

This Pacific northwestern city is located between the Puget Sound and Lake Washington. These bodies of water and the nearby Pacific Ocean help the Seattle area avoid extreme temperatures. Cloudy days accompanied by light drizzles of rain are common. The average January low temperature is 37 degrees. Summers tend to be cool, with an average July high temperature of 76 degrees.

Vero Beach, Florida

The Atlantic Ocean and Indian River Lagoon are popular attractions of the Vero Beach area. Retirees often enjoy the beaches, fishing and water spots. Summers can be humid and hit an average high temperature of 90 degrees. The area seldom sees freezing temperatures, and the average January low is 52 degrees. The Jackie Robinson Training Complex, which was formerly the spring training site of the Los Angeles Dodgers, now allows young athletes to advance their baseball skills year-round.

West Palm Beach, Florida

This tropical city has hot, humid and wet summers. The average July high temperature is just under 90 degrees. The proximity to the Atlantic Ocean helps to prevent extremely hot summer days. The area sometimes experiences thunderstorms. Like other Atlantic coastal cities, there is also the possibility of hurricanes and tropical storms. Winters are mild and mostly dry with an average January low temperature of 57 degrees.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Coastal North Carolina often has year-round pleasant temperatures. In Wilmington, January average low temperatures remain above freezing in the high 30s, and there is seldom any snow. July average high temperatures are in the high 80s, although high humidity can cause the area to feel hotter. However, this part of the Atlantic coast has a high risk for hurricanes and tropical storms, and strong winds and heavy rainfall can be a concern.

Update 12/20/19: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.