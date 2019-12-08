Restaurants Open Christmas Day 2019

While most businesses close their doors on Christmas Day, some restaurants welcome diners who need a quick bite, a cup…

While most businesses close their doors on Christmas Day, some restaurants welcome diners who need a quick bite, a cup of coffee or would simply prefer not to cook the Christmas meal themselves.

Here is a list of major food places open Christmas Day:

— Boston Market.

— Buca di Beppo.

— Chart House.

— Chevys Fresh Mex.

— Denny’s.

— El Torito.

— Fleming’s.

— Fogo de Chao.

— Hard Rock Cafe.

— Huddle House.

— IHOP.

— Joe’s Crab Shack.

— Legal Sea Foods.

— Luby’s.

— Marie Callender’s.

— Old Country Buffet.

— Ruth’s Chris.

— Ryan’s.

— Sizzler.

— Starbucks.

— Village Inn.

— Waffle House.

Note that many of these restaurants require reservations in advance and may be serving limited menus. Also be aware that some franchises within a chain may be closed (or open limited hours), even though corporate locations are open. When in doubt, call ahead or check your preferred location’s hours online in advance.

Boston Market

Select locations (see a list on Boston Market’s website) will be open and will offer plated holiday meals.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo will continue to serve its family-style entrees on Christmas Day, with locations opening at 11 a.m. that day. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

Chart House

Most locations will be open Christmas Day, and reservations are required. Chart House will serve a special holiday menu featuring seafood, craft cocktails, prime rib and more.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Chevys will be serving Christmas Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and its regular menu all day. Some locations will remain closed. See a list on Chevys’ website.

Denny’s

Most locations will be open on Christmas. Order from the Holiday Delights section of the menu to get holiday pies and other special menu items.

El Torito

Most locations will be open and serving a Christmas brunch from 10 am. to 3 p.m., as well as offering a ham and tri-tip carving station.

Fleming’s

A short list of locations (17 of them to be precise) will be open Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. See the full list on the chain’s website. These locations will serve a three-course holiday meal.

Fogo de Chao

Want an all-you-can-eat Christmas meal? Fogo de Chao’s Christmas Day hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at many locations. Hours may vary, however, and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Hard Rock Cafe

Many locations will be open and serving a special holiday menu, including two- and three-course meals.

Huddle House

Most locations will be open their normal hours.

IHOP

Most locations will be open their regular hours. Plus, IHOP is offering a Holiday Delights menu, which features marshmallow hot chocolate, jolly cakes (green pancakes with red and green sprinkles) and more.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Check the website for a list of locations open Christmas Day. Hours at these locations will be limited, however, with most locations not opening until 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Christmas Day.

Legal Sea Foods

Most locations will be open, but hours vary. Reservations are highly recommended and required for the private dining rooms.

Luby’s

Christmas Day dine-in guests can get a choice of entree with two sides for $13.99 or $15.99, depending on which options they choose.

Macaroni Grill

Christmas Day hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and reservations are strongly encouraged.

Marie Callender’s

The chain will be offering fixed-price dinners ($22.99) for dine-in and to-go customers on Christmas Day. Choose from six entrees. Kids meals ($8.99) are also available.

Old Country Buffet

Restaurants will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas. Dine in or reserve a holiday to-go pack in advance.

Ruth’s Chris

Reservations required for Christmas Day. Locations will be serving a three-course menu, as well as a holiday surf and turf special.

Ryan’s

Christmas hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day. Dine in, or order a holiday meal to go for Christmas Day pickup.

Sizzler

The chain’s website lists locations that will be open on Christmas. Hours may vary by location.

Starbucks

Some (not all) locations will be open. Expect limited hours and early closings from those that are open.

Village Inn

Some (but not all) locations will be open limited hours on Christmas. Expect early closing times of around 4 p.m. Individual locations’ holiday hours are now live on the chain’s website, so you can check your nearest restaurant’s holiday plans.

Waffle House

Waffle House is open 24/7 and that includes Christmas.

While this list includes only major chains, note that some local restaurants will be open on Christmas Day as well. Wherever you dine, be sure to tip generously in recognition that the restaurant’s waitstaff are working on a day many want to spend with family.

