PTSD in Children: What Parents Can Do

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition that affects some kids who have been exposed to a traumatic event — a…

Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition that affects some kids who have been exposed to a traumatic event — a physical threat to oneself or others. This can include situations like learning of the shocking death of a loved one, being in a car accident, witnessing violence at home or in the community, a natural disaster, or being hurt by another child or adult.

Studies show that anywhere from 14% to 48% of kids will be exposed to a traumatic event in their life; and of those, 1% to 15% will develop PTSD.

It’s normal for kids to experience some emotional and behavioral problems in the early aftermath of a trauma. It’s only after about four weeks have passed that these problems qualify as “disordered.” The reason for this is that most people, including kids, will naturally recover from experiencing trauma. PTSD is considered a “disorder of recovery” because it’s only problematic if symptoms persist.

[READ: Teen Depression Is On the Rise.]

Early on after a trauma, it’s expected that a child would exhibit, for example, more clingy behavior and difficulty separating from parents; regression, like wanting a special stuffed animal or blanket; and increased fear, anger and sadness.

Kids might also be scared to do certain things that they didn’t mind doing in the past. After Superstorm Sandy hit New York City in late October 2012, for example, some kids reported feeling very afraid to go outside on rainy, stormy days. Typically over time this association breaks and kids recover from the traumatic experience they endured.

However, sometimes problems persist, and then we can diagnose PTSD. The symptoms of PTSD fall into four categories:

— Reexperiencing symptoms. This includes intrusive memories, nightmares and flashbacks to the traumatic event. For little kids, sometimes their nightmares are about more general scary situations.

— Avoidance symptoms. This includes kids avoiding people, places, situations and conversations that remind them of the trauma. The problem with this is that negative associations with harmless situations are never broken, and fear persists.

— Changes in feelings and thoughts. The changes in feelings that we typically see involve experiencing more sadness, anger and fear, and becoming emotionally “numb” — when kids don’t seem to feel anything at all, and they have a blank expression. The two types of thought changes we tend to see are self-blame — “I should have prevented this” — and overgeneralization — “cars are totally unsafe.”

— Physiological hyperarousal. Kids can be easily startled, are on high alert for danger and can appear hyperactive.

[READ: Stigma Interferes With Mental Health Treatment for Kids.]

The gold standard for treatment of children with PTSD is called trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, or TF-CBT. It’s a highly effective intervention that directly targets the symptoms described above.

TF-CBT teaches kids practical skills, such as recognizing and labeling their emotions; noticing the difference between thoughts and feelings; and learning how to determine if they’re falling into thinking traps — like thinking the trauma that occurred was their fault. Relaxation skills like deep breathing and progressive muscle relaxation are also taught to reduce hyperarousal.

Two of the most important components of TF-CBT are developing a trauma narrative to help kids make sense of what happened and why, and exposure to real life trauma-related cues that kids have been avoiding. The narrative is critical because it helps identify misperceptions and harmful conclusions kids may draw about why the traumatic event happened — e.g. “he hit me because I’m a bad kid.” Exposure to real life trauma cues is important because it helps kids break faulty associations — e.g. “all rainy days are dangerous.”

Parents are also very involved in this treatment. For example, kids are instructed to read their trauma narratives with their parents for homework, and also to continue practicing facing scary but safe trauma cues outside of sessions, such as rainy days. This is important because sometimes well-intentioned parents will help kids avoid what they fear, and this treatment asks parents to do the opposite: to allow kids to face scary situations that are in fact safe.

Sometimes it’s difficult for parents to determine if kids are recovering or struggling after they’ve been exposed to a traumatic event. It never hurts to have kids evaluated by a professional who is trained in TF-CBT.

[SEE: OCD in Children.]

Parents tend to wait an average of two years after the onset of mental health problems before seeking treatment. In the case of trauma exposure, this is particularly unfortunate because TF-CBT is such an effective treatment, and kids could be feeling better much sooner with this help. For more information, the National Child Traumatic Stress Network is a wonderful resource for parents of kids who have been exposed to trauma.

More from U.S. News

10 Things Pediatricians Advise That Parents Ignore — and Really Shouldn’t

13 Ways Social Determinants Affect Health

10 Ways to Raise a Giving Child

PTSD in Children: What Parents Can Do originally appeared on usnews.com