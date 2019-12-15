Nutrisystem vs. WW (Weight Watchers)

As national waistlines expanded during the post-war boom, many Americans began actively trying to lose weight in the second half…

As national waistlines expanded during the post-war boom, many Americans began actively trying to lose weight in the second half of the 20th century. Although the obesity crisis has only continued to escalate over the years, two companies trying to help us shed pounds have been around for a long time. Today, Nutrisystem and WW are two of the most recognizable and widely used commercial diet companies in America. They have some similarities — but also some important differences in how they help dieters cut weight.

Nutrisystem Overview

Nutrisystem was founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar operation in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, and has since grown to become one of the leading providers of prepared meals and nutritional support for people seeking to lose weight. The company offers counseling and a range of resources for members via the phone and internet.

“Nutrisystem is a program that looks at balanced nutrition,” says Courtney McCormick, manager of clinical research and nutrition with Nutrisystem. Portion control and an understanding of the glycemic index form the basis of how the program works.

The glycemic index is a way of assigning values to foods based on how they impact blood sugar levels. Foods with a lower glycemic index have less impact on blood sugar levels and thus are favored because they cause less disruption to blood sugar levels throughout the day. A lower-carb, higher-protein ratio can also help support weight loss and may help curb overeating and energy and mood fluctuations.

Clients purchase pre-made food items directly from the company, but are also encouraged to supplement these ready-to-eat meals with fresh foods and their own meals. “We provide about 60% of the person’s calories for the day, and then we provide guidance for them to add in fresh grocery additions,” McCormick says. Clients can select from a variety of shelf-stable and frozen prepared options.

Digital resources, including a new app and lifestyle blog, also support modern dieters. But the company still emphasizes personal counseling and support. “Everyone who’s on our program has access to nutritional counselors,” McCormick explains. “They can call in anytime they have questions or need motivation.” For dieters with diabetes, these resources include certified diabetes counselors. “They can help those individuals personalize their meal plans,” she says.

[SEE: The 10 Best Diets for Fast Weight Loss.]

WW Overview

In the early 1960s, a New York woman named Jean Nidetch began inviting friends to her Queens home to share tips and tricks for weight loss. By using a very supportive approach coupled with good dietary advice, the group met with success and the idea grew. By 1963, Nidetch incorporated a company called Weight Watchers to bring this approach to others well beyond her living room. By 1967, the company had more than 100 franchises around the world.

Today, the company, now known as simply WW, is the largest commercial weight-loss program in the United States. Weight Watchers rebranded as WW in 2018 to reflect the company’s evolution away from simply focusing on weight loss to a more holistic approach to overall health and wellness through better nutrition. WW’s new tagline, “wellness that works,” shows that it’s “evolving to also be the world’s partner in wellness,” says Jaclyn London, head of nutrition and wellness at WW.

WW has more than 3,000 brick-and-mortar locations where members can meet with coaches and guides in person to help them stay on track with their weight loss and health goals. WW also offers many online weight-loss and food -tracking tools and resources through its website and smartphone app.

One of the key elements of WW is that it’s user-directed and customizable. London says the company’s new myWW program “is the most customized weight-loss program ever offered by WW. It offers more flexibility and freedom than ever before.” The new program “leverages members’ food and lifestyle preferences to match them to one of three ways to follow the program, leading to clinically significant weight loss and reductions in hunger and cravings.”

This new approach represents a “significant change,” London says, and capitalizes on research that shows “customized approaches lead to greater engagement and more behavior change than generic approaches. And research also shows that greater engagement in a behavior change weight loss program leads to weight loss.”

Using a personal assessment, the myWW program places members into one of three food plans that correspond to their preferences, lifestyle, activity levels and goals. Members then follow the plan using the company’s SmartPoints system, which assigns a value to every food and drink. More than just counting calories, this approach considers calories, saturated fat, protein and sugar. The myWW program gives members a personalized amount of daily SmartPoints, plus some extra weekly SmartPoints for when flexibility is needed. Staying within the overall points budget results in weight loss.

Health Benefits

Both Nutrisystem and WW can help you achieve weight loss, which can lead to health improvements such as lowered blood pressure, reduced risk of developing diabetes, reduced risk of stroke and reduced risk of some cancers. The health benefits of maintaining a lower weight, particularly as you age, are well established.

London says that more than 100 studies conducted over the years underscore WW’s efficacy in helping dieters lose weight. One six-month clinical trial of the myWW program was conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Weight Management Center and funded by WW. That study found that participants experienced “clinically significant benefits on and off the scale,” London says. On average, participants experienced:

— 8% weight loss.

— 2% decrease in systolic blood pressure.

— 24% decrease in hunger.

— 7% reduction in overall cravings, including significant reductions in cravings of high-fat foods and sweets.

[READ: What’s Intuitive Eating? Can It Help With Weight Loss?]

Health Risks

Nutrisystem. The Nutrisystem program is balanced, and if you’re eating a variety of foods, it should cover all your nutritional bases. In response to user feedback that the diet could be a little too rigid, especially when dieters are faced with social events or other food-centric experiences where they can’t be in full control, McCormick says the company has built in more flexibility. “We have more flex meals, and that gives the customer the opportunity to learn how to make their own meals or go out to dinner and still be following the program and be successful on it,” McCormick says.

WW. The WW program is also a balanced approach to weight loss that offers very few health risks. As with other weight-loss programs, making sure you’re eating a wide variety of whole and minimally processed foods can ensure that you’re meeting your nutritional requirements while cutting calories.

London notes that pregnant women are excluded from participating in WW, saying that they “should be guided by their physician on nutrition and healthy weight management.” Children under the age of 18 are also not permitted to sign up for WW, but in summer 2019, the company did roll out a food and physical activity tracking app called Kurbo that’s aimed at teens and kids as young as 8. (That app has been met with some criticism.)

Any diet that’s intended for weight loss can trigger an eating disorder or a relapse of an eating disorder in persons who’ve battled these issues in the past. Therefore, these individuals should approach any weight loss or diet system with caution.

[See: 10 Lessons From Extreme Dieting.]

Costs

Nutrisystem. The four-week basic plan starts at $8.10 per day (for women; $9.20 per day for men). It includes five Nutrisystem breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks each week and free FedEx shipping. The top-rated Uniquely Yours program starts at $9.89 a day ($10.99 for men) and includes everything in the basic plan plus a choice of over 160 menu items, unlimited frozen meals and snacks and freedom to pick the frozen and non-frozen foods you want.

The top of the line plan, called Uniquely Yours Ultimate, starts at $10.99 per day ($12.09 for men) and includes all the Uniquely Yours benefits plus seven Nutrisystem breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks each week. It’s the best option for people who need additional structure and convenience throughout the week. The company also customizes plans for those with diabetes and those who prefer to eat a vegetarian diet. The company often runs incentives to make getting started a little cheaper.

WW. The company offers several membership options to fit a variety of budgets. These include:

— Digital, which includes digital tools and a 24/7 chat service, and costs $19.95 per month.

— Workshop, which includes Digital member benefits, as well as unlimited in-person WW Workshops for $44.95 per month. If you don’t want a monthly membership, you can pay as you go at $14 to $15 per week.

— Personal Coaching, which includes one-on-one support with a coach and access to digital tools for $54.95 per month.

— Total Access — which includes Digital, Workshops and Personal Coaching — costs $59.95 per month.

WW’s prices do not include the cost of food.

Which Is Better?

In 2019, WW tied for 4th place in U.S. News’ Best Diets Overall ranking. The plan ranked No. 1 for weight loss and was also first in the commercial diets category. Nutrisystem tied for 23rd place in Best Diets Overall and tied for 12th place in the Best Weight-Loss Diets category.

A 2015 study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that dieters on Nutrisystem experienced at least 3.8% greater weight loss at three months than the control group. Dieters in the Weight Watchers group achieved at least 2.6% or greater weight loss at 12 months than the control group. Results beyond three months with Nutrisystem were not evaluated in that particular study.

The study authors concluded that “clinicians could consider referring overweight or obese patients to Weight Watchers or Jenny Craig. Other popular programs, such as Nutrisystem, show promising weight-loss results; however, additional studies evaluating long-term outcomes are needed.”

The WW program is favored by many nutritionists for its sensible approach to weight management that educates members on how to manage their eating habits over the long term. But it requires effort on the part of the dieter — members need to constantly track their food use and do their own shopping, prep and cooking.

If you’re very busy or dislike cooking for yourself, the Nutrisystem approach may have an advantage in that the meals are prepared and you don’t have to think much or do the cooking to stick with it. However, this can be problematic for some dieters to maintain their weight loss over the long term because it can be challenging to learn how to maintain results when you shift off the program and back to preparing your own meals.

To help clients do this more sustainably, Nutrisystem offers a transition and maintenance program called Nutrisystem Success. “If someone has hit their goal, they graduate to portion-controlled containers and a meal plan that supports those containers,” McCormick explains. Counselors help clients learn how to build balanced meals that support maintenance of weight loss.

“If they follow that plan and use the recipes in that system for maintenance, they’ll still be aligning with weight maintenance caloric goals,” McCormick adds. The company also encourages clients to get enough exercise to support weight-loss goals and long-term maintenance.

WW Nutrisystem Food Supply your own food and meal planning based on the SmartPoints system. Prepared meals and snacks feature a low-carb, high-protein ratio. Weight Loss Target weight loss of about 1 to 2 pounds per week. Target weight loss of about 1 to 2 pounds per week. Support 24/7 in-app chat feature available. In-person or phone/online coaching sessions and group meetings available with some plans. Online and phone support from consultants and user forums. Health Benefits May reduce risk of some chronic diseases. May reduce risk of some chronic diseases. Health Risks Not advised for pregnant women or children under 18. Not advised for pregnant women or children under 18.

More from U.S. News

Best Soups for Weight Loss

7 Traditional Chinese and Indian Eating Principles That Can Help You Lose Weight

Fruits to Eat on a Low-Carb Diet

Nutrisystem vs. WW (Weight Watchers) originally appeared on usnews.com