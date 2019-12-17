New Year’s Resolutions for Allergies and Asthma

It’s that time of year: The little voice in your head is telling you to make resolutions to exercise more,…

It’s that time of year: The little voice in your head is telling you to make resolutions to exercise more, lose weight and eat healthy. You know the routine. By Jan. 31, these good intentions will likely be forgotten. But if you have allergies and/or asthma, there are good reasons to stick to these common resolutions, as well as other important ones you should make for the year. Let’s take a look at some with the goal of improving overall management of your allergies and asthma.

Resolution No. 1

Talk with your doctor. Even if your allergy and asthma symptoms are under control, it’s important to see your physician on a regular basis to discuss your allergies/asthma and determine if changes are needed in your management. Don’t wait until you have a flare-up to see your doctor. If your symptoms aren’t doing well, evaluation by a board-certified allergist can be very beneficial. Your allergist will assess your condition, determine what triggers your allergies/asthma and suggest changes in management to lead to better control.

Resolution No. 2

Reduce exposure to your allergy/asthma triggers. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology suggests dust mite precautions in the bedroom such as removing carpeting, as well as getting rid of items — such as dust ruffles — that collect dust. Keeping pets outdoors (or at least out of the bedroom) can alleviate symptoms. And keeping the windows to the house and car closed and staying indoors in the early morning hours and late afternoon during the pollen season will also help your allergies.

Resolution No. 3

Avoid tobacco smoke, which can trigger asthma and worsen nasal allergies. If you smoke, work with someone to stop. Talk with your physician about smoking cessation programs and treatments to get you off cigarettes. Even if you don’t smoke, avoid secondhand smoke, which can lead to symptoms. No one should be allowed to smoke in your house or car. In general, try to avoid locations where other people are smoking.

Resolution No. 4

Take your medications/immunotherapy as directed. Medications don’t cure allergies/asthma, but regular use as prescribed by your allergist can keep your condition under control. If you get allergy shots or are on under-the-tongue tablets to help cure your allergies, it is vital that you follow the scheduled routine recommended by your allergist to ensure the best results.

Resolution No. 5

Exercising more, losing weight and eating healthy are key resolutions to keep if you have allergies and asthma. What do these have to do with allergy and asthma management? All of them have been shown to improve overall health in patients with those conditions. Exercising can open the nose and release endorphins, which makes you feel better. Exercise can also boost the immune system. Patients with asthma may need to use their rescue medication before exercise to prevent exercise-induced asthma.

Losing weight is very Important if you have asthma. Asthma sufferers who are obese have worse symptoms and harder-to-control disease than those with normal weight.

Healthy eating is beneficial if you have allergies/asthma. Although there are no foods that cure these conditions, there is some data showing that foods with high antioxidants, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids may benefit patients with asthma. The use of the Mediterranean diet, which is high in good fats (such as olive oil), as well as fish, fruits, nuts and vegetables, may lessen some asthma symptoms. Good nutrition is key for anyone with a chronic medical condition.

Hopefully, if you have allergies or asthma, you can keep all or some of these resolutions and put yourself or a loved one on the road to a happy and healthy 2020.

